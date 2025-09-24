Advanced Protective Gear and Armor Market Size, Growth Opportunities, Trends, Top Key Players and Forecast

Advanced Protective Gear and Armor

By end-use industry, the oil &d gas segment dominated the global advanced protective gear and armor market in 2020, in terms of revenue.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced protective gear and armor market size was pegged at $12.13 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $26.54 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030.Rise in terrorist activities and warfare situations across the world and strict laws & regulations about work environment safety have boosted the growth of the global advanced protective gear and armor market. However, low safety compliance in the construction industry and availability of poor quality and low-cost products hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in military expenditure to acquire body armor and technological advancements in protective gear and armor products are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.Download Report (290 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A12375 Various nations across the globe are providing advanced protective gear and armor to frontline workers to ensure their safety and improve the efficiency of their operations. Advanced protective gears are made from lighter and tougher materials, and improve the comfort and safety of individuals working in risk-prone environments. In March 2019, Odisha’s (Indian state) fire service decided to procure enough quantity of fire entry suits to allow firemen to walk into the blaze and perform rescue operations.Similarly, in July 2020, the Naval Sea Systems Command’s (NAVSEA) gave TenCate a N61331-20-D-0011 contract as an ID/IQ (Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity) to deliver maritime buoyant body armor (MBP), both in side and torso configurations.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/advanced-protective-gear-and-armor-market/purchase-options Increasing terrorist activities and warfare situations around the globe and stringent laws & regulations regarding work environment safety are expected to drive the advanced protective gear and armor market during the forecast period. However, the supply of poor quality, low-cost products and low safety compliance in the construction industry are anticipated to hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, rise in military expenditure to acquire body armor and technological advancements in protective gear and armor products are expected to offer lucrative opportunities in future.Asia-Pacific dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by North America, Europe, and LAMEA. China dominated the global advanced protective gear and armor market share in Asia-Pacific in 2020, owing to increase in R&D activities, technological developments by big players, and rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making safer, convenient, and smart protective gear and armors. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in investments to ensure high safety of industrial workers across various countries in the region.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A12375 By region, the Advanced Protective Gear and Armor Industry across Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to around one-third of the market. Moreover, the region is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 9.1% from 2021 to 2030, due to rise in investments to ensure high safety of the industrial workforce across several countries in the region.Major market playersArmorSource LLCBAE Systems plcAvon Rubber P.L.C.DuPont De Nemours, Inc.Bolle Safety Standard IssueHoneywell International Inc.Galls, LLCNorthrop Grumman CorporationMSA Safety IncorporatedPoint Black Enterprises Inc.Trending Reports:Maritime Missile Launch System Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/maritime-missile-launch-system-market-A12509 Narcotics Scanner Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/narcotics-scanner-market 5G in Aviation Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/5g-in-aviation-market-A07103

