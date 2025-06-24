Urtopia to Showcase 1.2 kg / 65 Nm Motor at Eurobike 2025
Urtopia Titanium Zero Concept Bike Demonstrates Lightweight Motor IntegrationFRANKFURT, GERMANY, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Urtopia will present its latest motor innovation at Eurobike 2025, introducing the Quark DM 1.2 mid-drive motor. Developed in-house, the motor is designed for high torque-dense, lightweight electric bike applications.
To demonstrate its integration and performance, Urtopia will exhibit the Titanium Zero Concept E-Bike, a prototype built specifically to showcase the Quark DM 1.2 motor in a real-world configuration.
Quark DM 1.2 Motor – Key Specifications
Weight: < 1.2 kg
Maximum Torque: 65 Nm
Integrated Technologies:
– High-precision torque sensor for seamless riding
– Dynamic magnetic encoder with ultra-high sensitivity
– High-performance hollow cranksets, compatible with all bicycles
Titanium Zero Concept E-Bike – Demonstration Platform Features
3D-printed titanium alloy frame
Semi solid-state battery with up to 300 Wh/kg energy density
Carbon fiber components: wheels, fork, cranks, saddle
Titanium alloy seatpost
SRAM 12-speed electronic shifting compatibility
The Quark DM 1.2 motor and associated technologies featured in the Titanium Zero platform will support the development of future Urtopia e-bike models.
Beyond engineering innovation, Urtopia will also showcase technological breakthroughs at Eurobie 2025
Urtopia Smart System
Built-in ChatGPT:
Urtopia GPTs--The World’s First AI Voice Assistant for Riding.
Hands-free navigation and real-time safety alerts.
On-the-go tips and entertainment for smarter, safer riding.
Smartbar Integration:
Anti-Theft, GPS Navigation, Fingerprint Unlock, Voice Control, OTA Upgrade, etc.
Sensor Suite:
Torque, Gyroscope, and Accelerometer for the most accurate sense of every pedal and intelligent ride adaptation.
eSIM-Enabled:
Data Storage & Tracking, Global Network Access.
