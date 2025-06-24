Urtopia to Showcase 1.2 kg / 65 Nm Motor at Eurobike 2025

To demonstrate its integration and performance, Urtopia will exhibit the Titanium Zero Concept E-Bike, a prototype built specifically to showcase the Quark DM 1.2 motor in a real-world configuration.

Urtopia Titanium Zero Concept Bike Demonstrates Lightweight Motor Integration

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Urtopia will present its latest motor innovation at Eurobike 2025, introducing the Quark DM 1.2 mid-drive motor. Developed in-house, the motor is designed for high torque-dense, lightweight electric bike applications.To demonstrate its integration and performance, Urtopia will exhibit the Titanium Zero Concept E-Bike, a prototype built specifically to showcase the Quark DM 1.2 motor in a real-world configuration.Quark DM 1.2 Motor – Key SpecificationsWeight: < 1.2 kgMaximum Torque: 65 NmIntegrated Technologies:– High-precision torque sensor for seamless riding– Dynamic magnetic encoder with ultra-high sensitivity– High-performance hollow cranksets, compatible with all bicyclesTitanium Zero Concept E-Bike – Demonstration Platform Features3D-printed titanium alloy frameSemi solid-state battery with up to 300 Wh/kg energy densityCarbon fiber components: wheels, fork, cranks, saddleTitanium alloy seatpostSRAM 12-speed electronic shifting compatibilityThe Quark DM 1.2 motor and associated technologies featured in the Titanium Zero platform will support the development of future Urtopia e-bike models.Beyond engineering innovation, Urtopia will also showcase technological breakthroughs at Eurobie 2025Urtopia Smart SystemBuilt-in ChatGPT:Urtopia GPTs--The World’s First AI Voice Assistant for Riding.Hands-free navigation and real-time safety alerts.On-the-go tips and entertainment for smarter, safer riding.Smartbar Integration:Anti-Theft, GPS Navigation, Fingerprint Unlock, Voice Control, OTA Upgrade, etc.Sensor Suite:Torque, Gyroscope, and Accelerometer for the most accurate sense of every pedal and intelligent ride adaptation.eSIM-Enabled:Data Storage & Tracking, Global Network Access.About UrtopiaUrtopia is a global leader in e-bike innovation, renowned for its expertise in carbon fiber technology and cutting-edge designs. As the "Carbon Fiber Expert," Urtopia is committed to creating lightweight, durable, and sustainable solutions for modern riders, redefining the future of e-riding.More information is available at:Test Ride Contact Person: Rachel S.Job Title: Branding & PR DirectorUS Website: https://newurtopia.com/ DE Website: https://newurtopia.de/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.