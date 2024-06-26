Urtopia will Announce Their GPTs Powered by ChatGPT at Eurobike 2024
Urtopia GPTs--The World’s First AI Voice Assistant For BicyclingIRVINE, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Urtopia, the smart e-bike brand in the e-bike industry, is thrilled to unveil its latest groundbreaking innovations at Eurobike 2024. Join Urtopia from July 3-7 in Frankfurt, Germany, Booth#: Hall 8.0 E16, to experience firsthand the world's first intelligent voice assistant for cycling, Urtopia GPTs.
Introducing Urtopia GPTs: The Intelligent Voice Assistant for Bicycling
Since Urtopia first integrated ChatGPT into the e-bike last year, now they will demonstrate Urtopia GPTs to all attendees at Eurobike 2024 in Frankfurt, their own local model powered by ChatGPT and trained for more cycling fun. Urtopia GPTs seamlessly integrates advanced AI technology into e-bikes, providing an unmatched interactive cycling experience. This pioneering voice assistant enables the bike to introduce itself, deliver comprehensive product information, and engage in natural, multi-turn conversations.
Key features of Urtopia ChatGPT E-bikes include:
- Real AI E-Bike: Urtopia GPTs can introduce itself and provide detailed insights about its features and capabilities.
- Flawless Voice Interaction: The voice assistant remembers riders preferences, offering a personalized journey.
- Genuine Human-Bike Interaction: Control essential bike functions like gears and lights through real-time voice commands, enhancing every ride with seamless, contextually aware interactions.
Unveiling Fusion GT: The Ultimate Dual-Motor, Dual-Battery E-Bike
Urtopia's flagship e-SUV model, Fusion GT, with its dual-motor, dual-battery (DMDB) system, and designed by the legendary Hartmut Esslinger of Apple fame, this model seamlessly blends sports and commuting functionalities:
- 1000W Dual-Motor System: Delivers exceptional power and versatility.
- 200KM Range (Dual-Battery): Ensures long, uninterrupted rides.
- Lightweight Carbon Fiber Frame: Weigh under 24 kg, offering strength and agility.
Enhance Every Ride with Customizable Gear Shift Settings
With Urtopia's latest app update, riders can now personalize their gear shift settings, creating a unique riding experience tailored to individual preferences. This update provides enhanced control and comfort, making every ride uniquely riders.
Creating an Intelligent Software and Hardware Ecosystem
Urtopia is dedicated to developing a comprehensive intelligent ecosystem, integrating motor electronic controls, IoT systems, and cloud servers through eSIM cards. This bike-shaped mobile phone system architecture facilitates seamless integration with services like Apple Health, Google Maps, STRAVA, and ChatGPT. Additionally, Urtopia is expanding its ecosystem to include peripheral smart hardware, linking smart helmets, rings, watches, and AR glasses to deliver a holistic smart riding experience.
Visit Urtopia at Eurobike 2024
Urtopia sincerely invites all attendees to visit Booth Hall 8.0 E16 to explore these exciting innovations. For more details, please visit Urtopia Eurobike 2024 page.
Check out the media kit here if media friends would like to write something about this: Media Kit Link.
About Urtopia
Urtopia is committed to crafting the smartest e-bikes on the market, integrating intelligent technology and innovative design to deliver unparalleled cycling experiences. With a focus on quality, performance, and user satisfaction, Urtopia continues to lead the e-bike industry in technological advancements.
