‘Our Journey with Lobular Breast Cancer’ documentary to premiere at Raindance Film Festival

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new documentary highlighting the campaign for research funding into lobular breast cancer will premiere at the 33rd Raindance Film Festival in London this June.‘Our Journey with Lobular Breast Cancer’ tells the story of the Lobular Moon Shot Project , launched in 2023 by Dr Susan Michaelis. The campaign has won support from 365 MPs in the House of Commons calling for a five-year, £20 million research programme into invasive lobular breast cancer, the second most common form of breast cancer in the UK.Invasive lobular breast cancer is difficult to detect with standard mammograms or ultrasounds and currently has no treatment tailored to its unique biology. With an estimated 3.75 million diagnoses worldwide over the next decade, the disease behaves differently from the more common ductal breast cancer and remains an urgent clinical need.Produced by Fact Not Fiction Films, the documentary will be screened at Vue Piccadilly. The world premiere is scheduled for 5pm on Tuesday 24 June, followed by an additional screening at 12.30pm on Wednesday 25 June. Director Tristan Loraine, nominated for Best Director UK Feature, has two films showing at the festival this year.The Lobular Moon Shot Project aims to raise awareness and secure public funding for a major research initiative led by the Manchester Breast Centre at the University of Manchester. The centre will collaborate with other institutions to deepen global understanding of the disease and develop targeted treatments. Campaigners say the project’s estimated £20 million budget over five years is vital to accelerate progress.- Tickets and more information are available on the Raindance website - You can access the JustGiving fundraiser to make a donation.About The Lobular Moon Shot ProjectThe Lobular Moon Shot Project was established in 2023 to address a critical gap in breast cancer research. Its mission is to secure funding for vital studies that will improve understanding of invasive lobular breast cancer (ILC) and support the development of targeted treatments. Alongside fundraising efforts, the project works to build political support to ensure governments provide dedicated funding for research into this disease.Although some research is currently underway worldwide, a coordinated large-scale study is urgently needed. The project calls for a £20 million investment over five years to accelerate progress. With approximately 1,000 people diagnosed globally every day—including 22 daily cases in the UK—the Lobular Moon Shot Project advocates for a “moon shot” level of commitment to advance research and improve outcomes for those affected.About Fact Not Fiction FilmsFact Not Fiction Films, founded in 2006 and based in West Sussex, England, is an award-winning production company specialising in documentaries, feature films, and corporate videos. The company focuses on stories that explore important public issues, combining creative passion with technical expertise and high-quality production standards. Its work is suitable for corporate clients, broadcast audiences, and theatrical releases.Fact Not Fiction Films is committed to creating engaging and impactful films that raise awareness of key topics and contribute to positive social change.

