Popfuzion Live Launches on Roku With New Episodes Celebrating Changemakers

Popfuzion TV

Popfuzion Live, a digital program featuring good news, is set to air new episodes, including celebrity guest interviews, on Roku following its debut in June.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Popfuzion Live, a digital program featuring good news, uplifting and entertainment stories, officially released its first episode on Roku TV this June 6. The network, Popfuzion TV , is dedicated to telling positive stories that celebrate people who are making an impact in communities, and Popfuzion Live features interviews with changemakers across a variety of topics, proving that good news can still be great TV.Popfuzion Live’s dynamic co-hosts, Francesca Ellana and Rochelle Amber, spotlight impactful people and emerging voices. Ellana is also the co-creator of Popfuzion TV, and felt that the show fills a void in the media landscape. “I created Popfuzion Live because I wanted to keep people informed about what’s happening in entertainment, while also giving them a chance to see a different, more personal side of their favorite celebrities,” said Ellana. “The show blends pop culture with purpose, featuring conversations not only with stars but also with nonprofits and everyday changemakers who are making a real impact in their communities.”EPISODE ONE: The Ultimate 90s Throwback Episode, featured Dennis McDonald from Bad Boys and a trip to the Friday House for Popfuzion’s official Roku launch.The following episodes are set due to air in the coming weeks with special guests from across the entertainment industry:EPISODE TWO: Against All Odds (Friday, June 13) / Guests: Lucy Cullen (CEO) & Emily O’Brien (CMO), Comeback Catalyst and LeQuan Bennett, Actor, Freaky TalesEPISODE THREE: Spotlight On Good (Friday, June 20) / Guests: JP Karliak, Voice Actor, Smurfs and Tegan Muggeridge, Actress, AguskaEPISODE FOUR: Breaking Barriers with Fitness (Friday, June 27) / Guests: Carole, Hip Train Ambassador and Jacqueline Valdez, Pilates Studio OwnerEPISODE FIVE: Hot Off the Set (Friday, July 4) / Guests: Herb Jackson Jr. Founder & CEO, I Ain’t No Herb Jackson Studios / Tristan Loraine, CEO, Fact Not Fiction FilmsEPISODE SIX: Being Authentically You (Friday, July 11) / Guests: Kelvin Davis, Founder & Creator, Notoriously Dapper and Tony Weaver Jr., Author, WeirdoEPISODE SEVEN: Spotlight On Mental Health (Friday, July 18) / Guests: Dr. Courtney Tracy, Founder of Exist Centers and Successful Brim, CEO & Founder Minority Psychology NetworkEPISODE EIGHT: Against All Odds (Friday, July 25)/ Guests: Brandon Lamar, President, NAACP Pasadena Chapter and Shane Dougherty, Contestant, Hulu’s Got to Get OutEPISODE NINE: Hope in Action (Friday, August 1) / Guests: Tanya Wright, Ed.M, Founder, Hairiette of Harlem Educational System and Dr. Susan Michaelis, Founder, Lobular Moon Shot Project, ILC Research AdvocateThe season was produced in partnership with I Ain’t No Herb Jackson Studios. Executive Producer Herb Jackson Jr. believes the show could not have come at a better time. “In today’s digital landscape, we often encounter harmful content on news feeds and social media platforms. The phrase ‘If it bleeds, it leads’ holds a lot of truth,” he says. “Such content is designed to provoke emotional responses, leading to division and hatred. I find this approach unappealing and prefer to hear about the positive things people are doing. Popfuzion Live addresses this issue by focusing on uplifting and positive stories.”For press inquiries or more information, please contact us below. Digital assets are available upon request.

Popfuzion Live: Where Pop Culture Meets Positivity

