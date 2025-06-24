Isilumko Staffing Announces Continued Commitment to Sustainable Hiring Amid Rising Unemployment in South Africa

Tackling unemployment together

South Africa continues to face significant challenges on the employment front.

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As South Africa’s unemployment rate climbs to 32.9%, Isilumko Staffing, a Level 1 Black Woman-Owned recruitment agency, reaffirms its commitment to driving sustainable hiring solutions across the country.Recent national statistics highlight the ongoing challenges faced by job seekers, including graduates and skilled workers affected by economic shifts. In response, Isilumko Staffing continues to provide tailored recruitment services designed to address both business needs and community upliftment.“South Africa’s labour market requires innovative and responsible hiring practices,” said Virgilene Moodley, Sales Director at Isilumko Staffing. “Our approach focuses on purposeful connections that benefit both employers and job seekers, contributing to long-term economic resilience.”With over 30 years of industry experience, Isilumko Staffing partners with clients in the public and private sectors to deliver efficient hiring processes. The company’s services span multiple industries, including retail, FMCG, finance, logistics, and telecommunications, offering solutions from high-volume placements to executive search.Isilumko Staffing’s recruitment process is designed to ensure compliance with POPIA, B-BBEE, and all relevant labour legislation. The agency maintains a robust pipeline of pre-screened, job-ready candidates, enabling businesses to fill vacancies quickly and effectively.In addition to facilitating placements, Isilumko Staffing provides ongoing support through training, onboarding, and mentorship programmes. These initiatives are particularly impactful for youth and first-time job seekers, segments most affected by unemployment.“Every placement is an opportunity to contribute to national development,” Moodley added. “By working together, businesses and recruitment partners can play a meaningful role in reducing unemployment and fostering economic growth.”For more information or media enquiries, please contact:Virgilene MoodleySales Director, Isilumko StaffingPhone: 011 267 2920Mobile: 082 300 7590Website: www.isilumko.co.za About Isilumko StaffingIsilumko Staffing is a leading South African recruitment agency with over three decades of experience in delivering compliant, efficient, and purpose-driven staffing solutions. As a Level 1 Black Woman-Owned business, Isilumko is dedicated to empowerment, transformation, and sustainable impact in the workplace.

