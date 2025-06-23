Isilumko Activate Highlights the Enduring Value of Face-to-Face Marketing in a Post-Digital Era

Face-to-face experiences Experience > Exposure

In an age of digital overload, real connection is the new currency.

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Isilumko Activate, a leading South African marketing and activation agency, today announced the continued importance of face-to-face marketing and brand activations as essential tools for consumer engagement in an increasingly digital world.As digital channels proliferate, brands are seeking new ways to foster genuine connections with consumers. Recent industry data underscores this shift: research shows that people remember 95% of a message delivered in person, compared to only 10% of what they read online. Furthermore, 91% of consumers report that participating in a live brand experience increases their likelihood of making a purchase.“While digital marketing remains vital, our experience demonstrates that real-world engagement delivers lasting impact,” said Mary-Ann Fowler, Account Director at Isilumko Activate. “Face-to-face activations create memorable moments and build trust, turning brands into valued participants in consumers’ everyday lives.”Isilumko Activate’s approach leverages a variety of in-person touchpoints, including township activations, campus events, and market pop-ups. These initiatives are designed to resonate with local audiences, foster authentic interactions, and embed brands within the communities they serve.With over 30 years of experience in marketing and recruitment, Isilumko Activate has successfully executed national roadshows, product launches, and large-scale consumer journeys. The agency’s skilled staffing network and Activate division ensure that every campaign is insight-driven and locally relevant.“As the marketing landscape evolves, brands that prioritize human connection will continue to stand out,” added Fowler. “Our mission is to help clients create meaningful experiences that drive both loyalty and growth.”For more information or to arrange an interview, please contactMary-Ann FowlerAccount DirectorPhone: 011 267 2920Website: www.isilumkoactivate.co.za About Isilumko ActivateIsilumko Activate is a South African marketing and activation agency specialising in experiential campaigns, staffing solutions, and brand activations. With a focus on authentic, insight-driven strategies, Isilumko Activate helps brands connect with consumers in impactful ways across diverse markets.For inquiries, please reach out to us at:Mary-Ann FowlerAccount DirectorPhone: 011 267 2920Website: www.isilumkoactivate.co.za

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.