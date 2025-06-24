Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla featured on the cover of The Knowledge Review, recognized among the Top 5 Neurosurgeons shaping modern healthcare. Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla featured in Insights Success, June 2025 edition, emphasizing his leadership philosophy: “Leadership is not about titles or authority—it is about impact, service, and humility.” Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla featured in Insights Success, June 2025 edition, emphasizing his leadership philosophy: “Leadership is not about titles or authority—it is about impact, service, and humility.” Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla: Leading the Way in Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery and Spine Surgery Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, CMD & CEO of Dr. Rao’s Institute of Medical Sciences, featured as “The Best Neurosurgeon to Watch in 2025” on the cover of Insights Success Magazine, June 2025 edition.

Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla (Dr. Rao) Expands Advanced Spine & Neurosurgery Services to Hyderabad

Our focus on minimally invasive techniques reduces hospital stays by up to 50%,” adds Dr. Rao, “and we’re committed to clear, honest communication with every patient and family” — Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internationally trained Neurosurgeon renowned as Hyderabad’s top minimally invasive brain & spine specialist begins OPD in the cityDr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, frequently recognized as the best neurosurgeon in Hyderabad , is launching his outpatient neurosurgery and spine care services in Hyderabad, bringing local patients access to superior minimally invasive treatment without the need to travel.Dr. Rao’s new clinic will offer consultations and advanced diagnostics for brain tumors, spine disorders, epilepsy, pediatric cases, and neurovascular care. He combines U.S.-certified techniques in endoscopic skull base, minimally invasive spine surgery, and radiosurgery—skills now available directly in Hyderabad.Key features include:Minimally invasive spine surgery for herniated discs, scoliosis, spondylolisthesisEndoscopic skull base and keyhole brain tumor removalComprehensive neuro-oncology and epilepsy surgeryPediatric neurosurgery and trauma careAdvanced image-guided and radiosurgery support“We’re filling a critical gap by offering top-tier neurosurgical care here in Hyderabad,” says Dr. Rao. “This expansion brings expertise, high precision, and quicker recovery—right where patients need it most.”“Our focus on minimally invasive techniques reduces hospital stays by up to 50%,” adds Dr. Rao, “and we’re committed to clear, honest communication with every patient and family.”Dr. Rao’s credentials include fellowships from Ohio (skull base), Colorado (pediatric), and Virginia (neurovascular and radiosurgery), plus over 2,000 major surgeries in India. These outcomes—low complication rates and high patient satisfaction—underscore his reputation as the best spine surgeon in Hyderabad and the best minimally invasive neurosurgeon in Hyderabad Patients in Hyderabad may now schedule consultations at partner hospitals beginning July 1, 2025. Services include diagnostic imaging review and personalized surgical planning.Appointment info & media inquiries:📧 info@drraoshospitals.com📞 +91‑90100‑56444🌐 drraoshospitals.comAbout Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla & Dr. Rao’s HospitalDr. Rao is a leading neurosurgeon trained in India and the U.S., specializing in minimally invasive and pediatric brain and spine surgery. He founded Dr. Rao’s Hospital in Guntur, the first independent neuroscience center in Andhra Pradesh. His work focuses on precision surgery, transparent outcomes, and patient-centered care.

Dr. Rao's Hosptial - the best neurosurgery hospital in Hyderabad

