Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla (Dr. Rao) Expands Advanced Spine & Neurosurgery Services to Hyderabad
Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla featured on the cover of The Knowledge Review, recognized among the Top 5 Neurosurgeons shaping modern healthcare.
Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla featured in Insights Success, June 2025 edition, emphasizing his leadership philosophy: “Leadership is not about titles or authority—it is about impact, service, and humility.”
Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, frequently recognized as the best neurosurgeon in Hyderabad, is launching his outpatient neurosurgery and spine care services in Hyderabad, bringing local patients access to superior minimally invasive treatment without the need to travel.
Dr. Rao’s new clinic will offer consultations and advanced diagnostics for brain tumors, spine disorders, epilepsy, pediatric cases, and neurovascular care. He combines U.S.-certified techniques in endoscopic skull base, minimally invasive spine surgery, and radiosurgery—skills now available directly in Hyderabad.
Key features include:
Minimally invasive spine surgery for herniated discs, scoliosis, spondylolisthesis
Endoscopic skull base and keyhole brain tumor removal
Comprehensive neuro-oncology and epilepsy surgery
Pediatric neurosurgery and trauma care
Advanced image-guided and radiosurgery support
“We’re filling a critical gap by offering top-tier neurosurgical care here in Hyderabad,” says Dr. Rao. “This expansion brings expertise, high precision, and quicker recovery—right where patients need it most.”
“Our focus on minimally invasive techniques reduces hospital stays by up to 50%,” adds Dr. Rao, “and we’re committed to clear, honest communication with every patient and family.”
Dr. Rao’s credentials include fellowships from Ohio (skull base), Colorado (pediatric), and Virginia (neurovascular and radiosurgery), plus over 2,000 major surgeries in India. These outcomes—low complication rates and high patient satisfaction—underscore his reputation as the best spine surgeon in Hyderabad and the best minimally invasive neurosurgeon in Hyderabad.
Patients in Hyderabad may now schedule consultations at partner hospitals beginning July 1, 2025. Services include diagnostic imaging review and personalized surgical planning.
Appointment info & media inquiries:
📧 info@drraoshospitals.com
📞 +91‑90100‑56444
🌐 drraoshospitals.com
About Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla & Dr. Rao’s Hospital
Dr. Rao is a leading neurosurgeon trained in India and the U.S., specializing in minimally invasive and pediatric brain and spine surgery. He founded Dr. Rao’s Hospital in Guntur, the first independent neuroscience center in Andhra Pradesh. His work focuses on precision surgery, transparent outcomes, and patient-centered care.
Mohana Rao Patibandla
Patibandla Narayana Swamy Neurosciences LLP
+ +91 90100 56444
info@drraoshospitals.com
Dr. Rao's Hosptial - the best neurosurgery hospital in Hyderabad
