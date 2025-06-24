DNR, EGLE, Nature Conservancy keep Michigan the Beautiful initiative moving forward

From old-growth forests and farms to shimmering lakes and rushing rivers, natural beauty defines Michigan. Healthy habitats support wildlife, people, and economies. But our relationship with nature faces extraordinary challenges from a changing climate and unprecedented losses to fish, wildlife, and their habitats.

These challenges can be met only if people work together in new ways across the state so future generations can enjoy, appreciate, and benefit from nature as we and those before us have.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR), The Nature Conservancy (TNC), and other Michiganders are collaborating through the statewide Michigan the Beautiful initiative to conserve, connect, and restore at least 30% of Michigan’s waters and lands by 2030 – “30 by 30” – to meet state climate goals and ensure a thriving, more resilient landscape for all.

Last year, Michigan the Beautiful partners traveled statewide to gather insights on regional needs. Community members shared how waterways and green spaces support local well-being, families, and economies.

Federal, tribal, state, and local governments shared their conservation priorities and how to work together in ways that support tribal sovereignty and values. Partner organizations contributed their priorities and ideas on improving coordination.

These perspectives provided insight into how Michiganders can all work together to care for nature while supporting equitable access, healthy communities, property rights, and voluntary stewardship.