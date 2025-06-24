The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Generative AI in HR Market Forecast 2025–2034: Key Growth Drivers, Emerging Trends, and Future Outlook

It will grow to $1.45 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.9%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The generative artificial intelligence (AI) in human resources (HR) report describes and explains the generative artificial intelligence (AI) in human resources (HR) market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The global generative artificial intelligence (AI) in human resources (HR) market reached a value of nearly $0.61874 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.26% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $0.61874 billion in 2024 to $1.28322 billion in 2029 at a rate of 15.71%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.19% from 2029 and reach $2.60271 billion in 2034.

What strategies are being adopted by key players in the generative artificial intelligence (AI) in human resources (HR) market?

The key players in the market are adopting extensive strategies in the generative artificial intelligence (AI) in human resources (HR) market such as:

• Aiming to enhance operational capabilities by forming strategic partnerships

• Strengthening operations through the introduction of new product launches

To take advantage of opportunities, The Business Research Company suggests that generative artificial intelligence (AI) in human resources (HR) companies enhance offerings:

• Developing advanced innovations such as AI agents and digital assistants to enhance workforce management

• Creating cutting-edge HCM platform solutions to streamline HR operations

• Integrating generative AI across the employee lifecycle to improve talent acquisition and engagement

• Advancing assisted authoring tools to help HR professionals efficiently craft personalized job descriptions

• Investing in proprietary AI technologies to drive innovation in human capital management systems

What Is Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Human Resources (HR): Market Overview?

Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in human resources (HR) refers to the application of advanced generative AI techniques to automate, enhance and personalize various HR functions. This technology leverages algorithms capable of generating human-like content and insights, thereby transforming traditional HR processes.

Distribution is primarily through software vendors and cloud service providers, with solutions tailored to meet specific organizational needs. Sales channels include direct enterprise sales, partnerships with HR consultancies and online marketplaces. Support and maintenance are provided through vendor services, including regular updates, customer support and training resources to ensure optimal utilization of the technology.

Who Are The Major Companies Operating In The Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Human Resources (HR) Market?

The top ten competitors in the market made up to 23.37% of the total market in 2023. Workday Inc. was the largest competitor with a 3.89% share of the market, followed by:

• Oracle Corporation.

• SAP SE

• IBM Corporation

• Phenom People Inc.

• Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP).

• Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (Dayforce Inc.)

• Cegid Group

• Microsoft Corporation

• iCIMS Inc.

