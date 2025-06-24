MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe hands over shearing shed to a female-dominated enterprise, 24 Jun

As part of the broader strategy to ensure rural farmers benefit in the lucrative wool production, Eastern Cape MEC for Agriculture Nonceba Kontsiwe will officiate the hand over a fully equipped shearing shed at Upper Qebe AA in Ngcobo tomorrow.

The department has invested a total of R1 654 903 to provide infrastructure to farmers who were previously shearing their flock in roundavels in a bid to boast both the quality and quantity of wool in order to commercialise the sector in rural areas.

The 28-member Upper Thuthukani Wool Growers Association that started in 2015, which is dominated by 20 females with only 8 males was started in 2015 last year sheared 2 800 sheep that produced 19 bales with an income of R154 324.

The department, after observing that the price that farmers receive for their wool is affected by many factors like quality of sheep result to low quality wool; low lambing percentage, low quality of wool produced, and lack of knowledge and management of the production, intervened.

Between 2022/23 and 2025/25 financial years the shed produced bales that brought an income of R 456 301 and they have a steady market through BKB.

The shed is part of the 20 shearing sheds that were constructed by the department in 2024/25 financial year and in the 2025/06 financial year it will construct 12 shearing sheds in bid to support communal and smallholder farmers to become commercially viable.

Details of the event:

Venue: Upper Qebe AA, Ngcobo

Date: 24 June 2025

Time : 10:00

