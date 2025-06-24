A’qto Launches New Active Adventure Tours in Italy for 2026

A’qto’s founders chose Sardinia and the Cilento Coast for their wild natural beauty, rich traditions, and slower pace of life The new tours blend cycling, hiking, sea kayaking, and curated cultural experiences, offering guests a richer way to move through the landscape

Answering the Call for Multi-Sport Travel, A’qto’s New Sardinia and Cilento Tours Blend Active Exploration with Deep Cultural Immersion

These new Adventure Tours are about welcoming a broader audience. They have been created for travellers who are looking for more than a cycling holiday” — Co-Founder | Nancy De Losa

MEBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A’qto, Australia’s leading provider of boutique Italian cycling tours, has announced the launch of two new ‘Adventure Tours’ for 2026: the Sardinia Adventure Tour (29 June–5 July) and the Cilento Coast Adventure Tour (8–15 September). These seven-day, small-group experiences are designed for active travellers who want to explore Italy through a more diverse and immersive lens.Blending cycling, hiking, sea kayaking, and curated cultural experiences, the tours offer a richer way to move through the landscape, with flexibility built in. Each itinerary is capped at just 14 guests and offers a carefully balanced mix of challenge, rest, and connection.“These new Adventure Tours are about welcoming a broader audience. They have been created for travellers who are looking for more than a cycling holiday,” says A’qto co-founder Nancy De Losa. “They might love riding, but also want time off the bike to immerse themselves in local food, art, nature, and wellness. These itineraries reflect that balance.”Why Sardinia and Cilento?A’qto’s founders chose Sardinia and the Cilento Coast for their wild natural beauty, rich traditions, and slower pace of life. Both regions are unspoilt paradises where the mountains meet the sea, offering the ideal terrain for varied outdoor activities and meaningful cultural immersion. Each destination brings its own flavour: Sardinia leans into the arts, history, and rugged adventure, while Cilento, home of the Mediterranean diet and a UNESCO World Heritage-listed national park, invites a deeper exploration of slow food, tradition, and wellness.“Interestingly, both regions are known for longevity,” says Damian Hancock, A’qto’s co-founder. “There’s something inspiring about travelling in places where people live simply, move naturally, eat well, and stay connected. These are places where you feel healthier just being there.”Adventure Beyond the BikeUnlike A’qto’s Classic Cycling Tours, which focus on road cycling, these new itineraries invite guests to choose their own rhythm. Strong riders can still enjoy 300–350km of cycling, while others may mix it up with hikes, sea kayaking, boat tours, artisan visits, cooking classes, or even an afternoon of spa and relaxation.Highlights of the Sardinia Adventure Tour include:- Riding, hiking and kayaking around Isola La Maddalena- Sea Kayaking in the Gulf of Orosei- Hiking Gorropu Canyon and Sardinia’s Gennargentu mountains- A dinner in the mountains with local shepherds- Optional hands-on art experiences such as mosaic or ceramicsHighlights of the Cilento Coast Adventure Tour include:- Multi-sport exploration of the Cilento Coast, a UNESCO National Park- Riding, hiking and kayaking around medieval Maratea- A local cooking class with a renowned chef and his nonna- A visit to a buffalo mozzarella producer and slow food tastings in the home of the Mediterranean diet- Paddling into the mesmerising blue grotto of PalinuroA Natural Evolution for A’qtoThese tours reflect the growing appetite for highly personalised, small-group adventures that combine movement, mindfulness, and meaning. A’qto has noticed rising demand from solo travellers, couples with different cycling abilities, and small groups looking for more flexibility and variety in their daily activities.“These tours are a natural progression for us. They bring together everything we love - active days, slow food, authentic connection and offering guests the chance to explore Italy beyond the saddle.”With the freedom to tailor their own adventure, guests can challenge themselves physically while also engaging more deeply with places, people, and culture. The result is a rich, balanced Italian experience - on and off the bike.High-resolution images for press use can be found on this link. Videos can be found here:Sardinia Adventure TourCilento Coast Adventure TourIf you would like additional information about A’qto or their Adventure Tours, please visit their website or contact Erin Carey at Roam Generation - erin@roamgeneration.com###About A’qto CyclingFounded by Nancy De Losa and Damian Hancock, A’qto Cycling has spent the last ten years crafting boutique cycling and adventure tours through Italy’s most captivating regions. From their Classic Tour Collection, focused on scenic and challenging road rides, regional cuisine, and immersive cultural experiences, to their new Adventure Tours, which blend cycling with hiking, sea kayaking, and local exploration, A’qto offers a uniquely personal and enriching way to experience Italy. With dedicated options for experienced cyclists and active adventurers, every journey is thoughtfully designed to connect guest with the landscape, the people, and the slower pace of Italian life — both on and off the bike. Whether it’s Tuscany, Puglia, Piedmont, the Dolomites, Sicily, Sardinia, or the Cilento Coast, A’qto delivers enriching small-group travel that goes beyond the saddle.Learn more at www.aqtocycling.com

Between unspoilt beaches, wild nature and charming hamlets, The Cilento Coast remains an undiscovered paradise for active adventurers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.