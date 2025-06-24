PlayersOnly Announces Upcoming Zero-Commission Brand Marketplace - 50+ Vetted Brands Already In

PlayersOnly Marketplace

PlayersOnly is set to launch a zero-commission Brand Marketplace in Q3 2025, featuring over 50 vetted brands to facilitate smarter marketplace.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PlayersOnly, the AI-powered platform built to transform the future of the sports industry, announced today the upcoming launch of its Brand Marketplace—a zero-commission, sports-specific ecosystem intentionally designed to empower athletes, coaches, teams, organizations, media, analysts, and brands to discover and activate high-value partnerships with greater speed, intelligence, and alignment.Set to go live in Q3 2025, the Brand Marketplace has already attracted over 50 brand partners committed to activating on day one. Early adopters span wellness, performance, recovery, and technology—including Golden Tiger, LiquidFuel™ Nutrition, Spoken Nutrition, InPack Nutrients, and Cellev8 and more—creating a curated launch environment built for maximum relevance and momentum.If you're a brand in the sports industry, now’s the time—apply to join the vetted Marketplace ahead of launch and secure your place among the forward-thinking brands.“The way partnerships happen in sports is changing,” said Tuan Ma , Founder & CEO of PlayersOnly. “We’re building infrastructure not just for athletes—but for brands, teams, coaches, and the entire industry to collaborate more intelligently, with real alignment and zero friction.”PlayersOnly was founded with a core mission to revolutionize sports technology through AI‑driven innovation. By empowering the entire sports ecosystem—athletes, clubs, leagues, media, and fans—the platform bridges the gap between performance, identity, and opportunity.At its heart, the company envisions a dedicated sports marketplace, supported by cutting‑edge AI networking, Name, Image & Likeness (NIL) tools, and analytics engines capable of powering real-time collaboration across sports communities.Strategically developed for the sports ecosystem, the Brand Marketplace delivers real-time access to curated brand opportunities—without intermediaries or commissions. The experience leverages AI-powered matching and live data signals to fuel intelligent discovery, personalized outreach, and seamless deal flow for all sides of the partnership equation.“This isn’t just about athletes claiming their value—it’s about empowering everyone in the sports ecosystem to take control of how they grow, collaborate, and activate,” added Ma. “Whether you’re a brand looking to scale, a coach with influence, or a team ready to engage with mission-aligned partners, this marketplace was built for you.”PlayersOnly’s vision is to serve as a social, commercial, and development hub for sports—going beyond recruitment or networking to include mentorship, content creation, brand building, and commercial activation. The Brand Marketplace is the latest product extension of that ecosystem-first approach.“To have 50+ brands lined up before our official marketplace launch is incredibly validating — it confirms what we’ve believed all along: the sports industry is ready for a smarter, more intentional way to build partnerships,” said Alisa Kouznetsova , Head of Partnerships at PlayersOnly.PlayersOnly’s platform enhances brand discovery with AI-generated match reports, intelligent content guidance, and analytics dashboards that uncover real opportunity—moving conversations from pushy pitches to thoughtful connections.“At PlayersOnly, we’re not just matching athletes with any brand — we’re curating relationships with companies that are values-driven, performance-minded, and committed to long-term impact,” said Kouznetsova. “Our partner brands understand that athletes today are looking for more than just sponsorships — they want authenticity, alignment, and shared purpose.”PlayersOnly is inviting forward-thinking brands and sports organizations to apply for priority placement in the launch cohort. Approved partners will receive early access to onboarding tools, strategic visibility within the platform ecosystem, and support during first-wave activations.“This is about changing the system, not just the interface,” said Ma. “We’re building a future where athletes—along with coaches, teams, and brands—lead the conversation and the economy around partnerships.”As the industry shifts away from transactional deal volumes to strategic, long-term value, PlayersOnly is evolving from platform to sports infrastructure. The Brand Marketplace is another cornerstone in their goal to build a social-media-meets-commercial-powerhouse for sports.“This platform isn’t just a marketplace — it’s a movement,” added Kouznetsova. “We believe this is the beginning of a massive shift in how brand partnerships are built across sports.”About PlayersOnlyPlayersOnly is the AI-powered, two-sided platform redefining branding, partnership strategy, and social connection in the sports industry. Combining advanced insights with a built-in social network, PlayersOnly empowers athletes, brands, and sports organizations to grow their influence, discover aligned partners, and build authentic relationships—on and off the field. Learn more at www.playersonly.io Media & Brand InquiriesOlivia Haring – Public Relations | olivia@playersonly.aiAlisa Kouznetsova – Partnerships & Brands | alisa@playersonly.ai

