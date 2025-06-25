Home Repair Costs Soar Over 70% - Toco Warranty Offers a New Home Warranty Choice for Homeowners to Select

America’s top-rated vehicle protection brand now brings its trusted, stress-free coverage model into the home warranty world with Toco At Home.

From Cars to Kitchens: Toco Warranty Takes the Hassle (and Costs) Out of Repairs. America’s Highest Rated Vehicle Protection Provider Launches Home Warranty.

Our customers trust Toco to have their back when their car breaks down — and they deserve that same peace of mind at home.” — Paul McGee

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toco Warranty , known for its transparent and customer-first approach to vehicle protection, has officially expanded into the home warranty space with a new program administered on WarrantySphere, a VectoSolv company platform. Toco Warranty is an industry leader in Vehicle Service Contracts, commonly called an extended car warranty. For over a decade, Toco Warranty has earned its reputation as the highest-rated and most awarded vehicle service contract provider in the U.S. by focusing on a mantra of “easy, affordable, and stress-free” coverage.The Toco At Home Warranty offers homeowners a straightforward solution for managing unexpected repairs to vital home systems and appliances. The program reflects Toco’s core belief that protection plans should be easy to understand, fairly priced, and simple to use — extending this commitment from the garage to the front door. Toco At Home aims to bring predictability and peace of mind back to this reality, helping families manage these rising costs with straightforward, flexible protection plans.Over the past decade, the cost of home repairs has climbed sharply, rising nearly 70% since 2013 and far outpacing general inflation. Aging homes, labor shortages, and high demand for skilled trades have all driven up expenses for everyday repairs like plumbing, HVAC, and roofing. With the average U.S. home now over 40 years old, homeowners face growing bills just to keep critical systems running.WarrantySphere brings deep experience in digital warranty management solutions. Homeowners will have 24/7 access to file claims online or speak with a dedicated support team — with the flexibility to choose trusted local repair professionals.“Every homeowner deserves confidence that life’s everyday breakdowns won’t derail their plans or budgets,” said Paul McGee, EVP at Toco Warranty. “Our customers trust Toco to have their back when their car breaks down — and they deserve that same peace of mind at home. We chose WarrantySphere as our partner because their technology and service infrastructure align perfectly with how Toco does business: clear terms, timely service, and real people ready to help.”Plans for single-family residences, including homes, townhomes, and condos, with tiered coverage options designed to fit a range of budgets and home ages. Toco’s direct-to-consumer model makes sign-up straightforward and transparent, with no hidden fees and flexible monthly or annual payment options.“Modern warranty programs should do more than react to problems — they should help prevent them and simplify life along the way,” said Aleem Lakhani, CEO of VectorSolv . “Through our technology and data insights, we give partners like Toco the tools to deliver a seamless homeowner experience — from the first sign-up to every claim resolved quickly and fairly.”This expansion marks an important step in Toco’s mission to deliver affordable protection for life’s most significant investments, backed by a team that stands behind every claim. For more information about the Toco At Home, visit https://www.tocowarranty.com/athome/ or call (866) 545-7589About Toco WarrantyToco Warranty Corporation is a leading provider of vehicle service contracts, offering repair protection for drivers across the U.S. Founded to bring transparency and simplicity to a traditionally complex industry, Toco offers straightforward coverage plans with nationwide repair network access, roadside assistance, and flexible payment options. With the launch of Toco At Home, the company expands their product line and continues its commitment to straightforward protection, excellent customer care, and financial peace of mind.About WarrantySphereWarrantySphere, a VectorSolv company platform, is redefining warranty management and administration through data-driven innovation. Founded by a team of engineers, data scientists, and industry veterans, WarrantySphere blends artificial intelligence and advanced analytics to modernize the end-to-end warranty lifecycle. Their mission is simple yet ambitious: make every ownership experience exceptional while empowering brands to deliver smarter service, greater efficiency, and fresh business models.

