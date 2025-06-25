LOUD Collective and INTRAGO Announce Partnership to Empower Business Owners with Growth and Exit-Driven Innovation

The Ecosystem of Business Building LOUD Collective CEO Aaron Boggs and CRO Kyle McCord meet with the INTRAGO team.

LOUD Collective is a comprehensive ecosystem for business value, integrating venture capital, fractional executive leadership, and data driven technology.

This partnership enhances our ability to bring clarity, structure, and confidence to owners that desire to scale or preparing for their exit strategy.” — David Gorsage

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- INTRAGO, a leader in business consulting, executive coaching and Facilities Services Management has officially partnered with LOUD Collective , a bold ecosystem of capital, fractional leadership, and AI-driven innovation. Together, they are launching a powerful new platform built specifically for Low-Middle Market companies ($5 million to $100 million in annual revenue) across the country that are seeking to grow, build, scale, and prepare for a profitable future exit.The partnership positions INTRAGO and LOUD Collective as the premier destination for business owners, entrepreneurs, founders and CEO’s looking to unlock operational efficiency, strategic innovation, and long-term enterprise value—all under one transformative umbrella.“This partnership marks a new era for our clients,” said Travis Cox, Founder of INTRAGO. “By joining forces with LOUD Collective, we’re expanding from elite consulting, coaching and Facilities Services Management to a comprehensive suite of services including fractional CXOs FlexExecs™ and FlexTechs™, AI-enabled growth tools, and performance leadership coaching and workshops. It’s a game-changer for business owners and CEO’s planning their next move—and especially those who desire to accelerate their growth and maximize the businesses value.”LOUD Collective, headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, offers an integrated model combining venture capital, fractional executive services, and business transformation programs. The Collective includes LOUD Ventures, LOUD Acceleration, LOUD CXO, and LOUD Lift—providing capital investments, strategic leadership, and operational acceleration for companies at every stage, from idea to exit.David Gorsage, Managing Partner of INTRAGO and nationally recognized Performance and Executive Coach, shared his enthusiasm: “This partnership enhances our ability to bring clarity, structure, and confidence to owners that desire to scale or preparing for their exit strategy. LOUD Collective’s proprietary platform allows us to gamify business success by tracking enterprise value in real time, aligning strategy with action, and accelerating outcomes that matter.”Already, the partnership is creating real impact. McGath Concrete, a leading construction company based in Indianapolis, recently joined the LOUD Acceleration Program.Josh Reel, President of McGath Concrete, praised the move: “The LOUD platform gives us greater operational visibility and helps us scale faster. We’re now measuring value in real time—gamifying the journey to becoming a more efficient, investable company.”LOUD Collective’s national leadership sees this as just the beginning. “We’re not just adding services—we’re changing the conversation about what’s possible for companies in the Low-Middle Market,” said Aaron Boggs , CEO of LOUD Collective. “With INTRAGO’s legacy of trust and performance in Indiana, and LOUD’s data driven platform and House of Wisdom for Execution, this partnership creates the ideal ecosystem for owners who want to scale or exit on their terms—and at the highest possible valuation.”Kyle McCord, Chief Revenue Officer of LOUD Collective, echoed that sentiment: “We believe that with the right innovation, every business has the potential to become extraordinary. This partnership allows us to bring national resources to local businesses, delivering AI-powered strategies and transformative insights that pave the way to scale and exit with confidence.”About the PartnershipThe INTRAGO–LOUD partnership brings together decades of executive coaching experience, entrepreneurial leadership, and cutting-edge technology solutions. Businesses entering the LOUD Acceleration Program now gain access to:→ Real-time tracking of enterprise value→ FlexExec™ Fractional executive leadership (CXO suite)→ FlexTech™ Award-Winning Fractional technology executives→ Operational assessments and workshops→ Strategic growth capital→ Innovation and AI-based workflow initiatives to drive scale→ Access to vetted contract service trades providers→ Exit readiness to maximize valueFrom family-owned companies to fast-growing operations, this unified platform supports every business stage—from refinement to readiness to realization of enterprise value. Inc. Magazine recently announced that LOUD Collective has acquired Max Value Advisors, a business based in Indianapolis. This investment is central to the ongoing economic growth in the region and represents a significant commitment from LOUD Collective to the area. LOUD Collective plans to add up to 5 Strategic Growth Advisors to the Indianapolis metro area in the last half of 2025.

