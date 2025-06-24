Industrial Facility in Commerce, CA Available for Sale

Building Photo

A ±40,110-square-foot freestanding industrial building located at 2300 Garfield Avenue in Commerce, California is being offered for sale.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SWH Real Estate Group announces a rare opportunity to acquire a freestanding ±40,110 SF industrial building, situated on a 72,571 SF parcel, in the highly sought-after City of Commerce. The offering presents an opportunity for investors or potential owner-users to acquire an industrial asset in one of Los Angeles County’s established distribution submarkets.The building includes ±4,598 square feet of office and showroom space and ±35,426 square feet of warehouse area. Notable features include six dock-high loading doors, four rail-access doors, and clear heights ranging from 16 to 18 feet. The facility is equipped with an estimated 800 amps of 3-phase power and includes 47 striped parking stalls, two of which are EV charging stations, on a fully fenced and secured lot.Zoned M-2 (Heavy Manufacturing) the property is located in a dense industrial corridor with immediate access to I-5, I-710, and SR-60. The Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, Downtown Los Angeles, and regional freight hubs are all within close proximity, supporting a wide range of warehousing, logistics, and light manufacturing uses.Additional property information and sale process details are available upon request. Parties interested in this offering should contact the listing agents:The offering memorandum can be found by visiting Commerce4Sale.com David WeinbergerPresident818.970.0915 | David@SWGRP.comMegan HusriExecutive Vice President310.775.7529 | Megan@SWGRP.comSeymour | Weinberger | Husri Group12711 Ventura Boulevard, Suite 110Studio City, CA 91604

