Mid-Century Home on Angelo Drive Returns to the Beverly Hills Market

The terrace captures serene canyon light and elevated privacy, creating a refined outdoor living environment perfect for intimate gatherings. Sophisticated yet understated, the living room blends curated furnishings with expansive garden views for an elevated, gallery-like experience. Marble floors, sculptural lighting, and an indoor–outdoor garden patio elevate the primary bathroom into a tranquil, resort-like retreat.

Tucked in one of the more discreet pockets of the Beverly Hills Post Office, 1163 Angelo Drive is newly reintroduced to the market for $4,395,000.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The split level home spans approximately 3,414 square feet and reflects a combination of preserved architectural elements and recent interior improvements - offering a rare opportunity to purchase an updated 1960s-era home in on a private section of Angelo Drive north of Sunset Boulevard.The floor plan features a wraparound terrace with hillside outlooks, and a series of recent interior updates that reflect contemporary design standards while maintaining the home’s original architectural character.Recent improvements include renovated bathrooms, updated flooring, a refreshed kitchen with modern appliances and cabinetry, and enhanced indoor-outdoor access through restored French doors. The primary suite opens directly to the home’s terrace and includes a spa-inspired bath featuring a deep step-down soaking tub, walk-in shower, and elegant stone finishes.Angelo Drive is considered one of the quieter hillside corridors within the BHPO submarket, offering proximity to the Beverly Hills business district as well as the adjacent communities of Bel-Air and Holmby Hills. The area has continued to attract buyers interested in mid-century architecture, privacy, and access to the Westside.“Homes along this stretch of Angelo rarely become available, and when they do, they tend to draw immediate attention from design-focused buyers and those seeking an updated mid-century in low-traffic hillside locations.” said listing agent, Megan Husri of the SWH Real Estate Group.Additional details, photographs, and showing information for 1163 Angelo Drive are available at AngeloDrive.com

