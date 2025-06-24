Colle AI Introduces Creator Sandbox Mode for Interactive Asset Prototyping

leverages advanced AI technology to simplify NFT valuation and foster transparency in digital asset markets.

New feature enables real-time NFT testing and customization with intelligent automation and multichain readiness

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colle AI (COLLE), the leading AI-powered NFT creation platform, has unveiled its latest innovation: Creator Sandbox Mode—a dynamic environment where users can prototype, preview, and refine digital assets before full deployment. This new feature brings interactive experimentation and AI-enhanced customization into a single, creator-friendly workspace.Creator Sandbox Mode empowers users to build test NFTs with live asset visualization, metadata adjustment, and multichain configuration support. The feature allows creators to simulate deployment scenarios across major blockchain networks—including Ethereum, Solana, Bitcoin, XRP, and BNB Chain—ensuring maximum compatibility and streamlined performance ahead of live launches.The sandbox integrates seamlessly with Colle AI’s intelligent automation layer, allowing creators to generate metadata, test smart contract logic, and explore various design templates in real time. This not only speeds up the development cycle but also enhances confidence and precision in multichain NFT strategy planning.With Creator Sandbox Mode, Colle AI continues to raise the bar for intuitive, scalable digital asset creation. The platform remains focused on delivering advanced AI tooling that removes technical friction and empowers creators to design, test, and deploy seamlessly across Web3 ecosystems.About Colle AIColle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

