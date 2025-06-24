SGI Delivers Steady Fiscal Management in 2024-25

CANADA, June 24 - Released on June 23, 2025

SGI has released its 2024-25 Annual Reports, detailing a year marked by resilience, innovation, strategic investments, and a continued commitment to community safety and customer service.

"In 2024-25, SGI faced economic pressures, caused by rising claim costs, inflation, higher vehicle repair costs and extreme weather," Minister Responsible for SGI Jeremy Harrison said. "Despite this, SGI's strategic investment approach delivered affordable auto insurance rates and an $18.0 million dividend to support our government’s investments in services and infrastructure that benefit Saskatchewan families, communities and businesses."

Saskatchewan Auto Fund*

Despite challenges, the Auto Fund maintained its commitment to affordability, customer service and traffic safety.

Auto Fund highlights for 2024-25 include:

$1.170 billion in total net claims incurred.

$1.127 billion in gross premium written.

$181.1 million in discounts to customers through the Safe Driver Recognition (SDR) and Business Recognition programs.

$257.7 million in investment earnings.

The Auto Fund continued to provide customers among the lowest auto insurance rates, on average, in Canada.

The Provincial Traffic Safety Fund grant program awarded $2.9 million in grants to 137 Saskatchewan community projects for road safety improvements.

$726.9 million in the Rate Stabilization Reserve, after a reduction of $198.0 million.

*The Saskatchewan Auto Fund is the self-sustaining, compulsory auto insurance plan administered by SGI on behalf of the province. The Auto Fund operates on a break-even basis over time.

SGI CANADA**

SGI CANADA reported solid financial performance, achieving net income of $43.2 million. This allowed the company to return a dividend of $18.0 million to the people of Saskatchewan.

Other SGI CANADA highlights in 2024-25:

$1.425 billion in gross premium written.

Premium growth of 3.8 per cent (all provinces).

$132.9 million in investment earnings.

$97.3 million in net catastrophe claim losses.

A multi-year, $2.0 million commitment to YWCA Regina to help fund the healing lodge at the new kikaskihtânaw Centre for Women and Families.

**SGI CANADA is the competitive side of SGI, offering property and casualty insurance in Saskatchewan, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario and British Columbia. SGI CANADA sells products through a network of close to 300 brokers who operate in more than 1,800 locations.

To see SGI's full annual reports, visit:

Auto Fund: sgi.sk.ca/news-title=2024-25-financial-statements.

SGI CANADA: sgicanada.ca/news-title=2024-25-financial-statements.

