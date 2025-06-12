Current Powers School Bus Electrification with Acquistion of Operating Charging Station

MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Current , a leading investor and developer of electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, has completed the acquisition of eight high-speed EV chargers, expanding its operating footprint into the School Bus space. With a combined capacity of 390 kW, the chargers support a fleet of more than 15 school buses, recently converted from diesel to zero-emission electric engines, and can support further expansion.The deployment will enhance the school community’s transition to cleaner and quieter transportation. Electric school buses not only reduce carbon emissions, air pollution, and noise; with fewer moving parts than traditional engines, they also improve operational reliability, minimizing downtime due to maintenance and ensuring students arrive to class on time.“Current continues its advance of electrification across key verticals,” said Current CEO Pip Decker, “By financing the infrastructure needed to support zero-emission transportation, we’re helping schools overcome monetary and logistical barriers to electrification.”The success of this project and its positive impact on the community reflects Current’s ongoing commitment to accelerate the adoption of EVs and provide every fleet across the country a path forward to a zero-emission future.About CurrentBased in Morristown, New Jersey, Current provides comprehensive commercial EV solutions, including vehicle electrification, charging infrastructure, utility coordination, and financial solutions. With a mission to simplify the transition to sustainable transportation, Current is empowering businesses across North America with end-to-end electrification services.

