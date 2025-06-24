New styles debuting at JVB Bikini Bar

JVB Swim to Headline Liquid Sunshine: Art of Sound Rooftop Fashion Show at Hard Rock Hotel San Diego

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JVB Swim, the luxury sustainable swimwear brand founded by Kansas City native Jillian Beyer, will debut its latest collection at Liquid Sunshine: Art of Sound, the rooftop fashion experience at the Hard Rock Hotel San Diego. The show takes place on Saturday, June 28, with JVB Swim hitting the runway at 2:00 PM and hosting an interactive VIP Bikini Bar Lounge poolside from 12:00 to 5:00 PM.

JVB Swim has grown from a California-rooted passion project into a internationally recognized brand known for its sleek silhouettes, designer craftsmanship, and ethical U.S.A.. manufacturing. Last year’s Miami Swim Week show went viral, putting JVB Swim on the map as a breakout label in the sustainable fashion space.

At the San Diego event, JVB Swim will unveil never-before-seen styles alongside a powerhouse lineup of brand partners and community members, including muses, professional athletes, and industry creatives. The event also marks the brand’s first San Diego appearance since opening its Kansas City flagship Bikini Bar and atelier in the historic Quincy Building earlier this year.

“San Diego is where the brand first came to life, so showing at the Hard Rock feels like a full-circle moment,” said Jillian Beyer, founder and creative director. “We’re so excited for you to join us, it’s the full experience—from a high-energy runway show to a one-of-a-kind Bikini Bar where guests can design their own custom bikini set.”

JVB Swim’s collections are crafted from luxury deadstock fabrics and produced locally in California, with a curated selection now available at Halls by Hallmark and at Ulah in Kansas City.

Tickets and full event details are available on Eventbrite:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-entryliquid-sunshinehard-rock-rooftop-dayclub-sat-june-28th-tickets-1247437632539?aff=odcleoeventsincollection.



About JVB Swim

Founded by designer Jillian Beyer, JVB Swim is a woman-owned, sustainable swimwear label specializing in consciously crafted pieces that celebrate both style and substance. Manufactured in the U.S.A. using high-end deadstock fabrics, the brand has been featured in Vogue, Elle, and People, and continues to build community through its immersive Bikini Bar retail concept and national pop-up experiences - or as they say, saving the world a bikini at a time. See more on JVBswim.com and follow @JVBswim on instagram, tiktok, and youtube for more.

