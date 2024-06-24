San Diego Swimwear Brand, JVBswim, Packs for International Fashion Show in Miami

The emerging San Diego-based brand, from Kansas City native Jillian Beyer, is catching the eyes of fashion industry leaders.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JVBswim, the rising Southern California-based brand from the fashion house of Jillian Von Beyer, is set to make waves in Miami as it joins a prestigious international catwalk at the Perez Art Museum. Known for its inspiring, creative, and quality-focused designs, JVBswim will present on July 2nd at the Miami Swim & Resort Week fashion show, produced by the luxury fashion group Flying Solo.

The Perez Art Museum, renowned for its stunning waterfront location, is the ideal setting for JVBswim’s debut fashion show, as JVBswim loyalists often refer to the brand’s pieces as “works of art.” The brand has rapidly garnered attention, from packed houses at their JVBkini Bar events in Pacific Beach to features in People Magazine, The Interline, and Vogue.

Hosting a Brand Trip to celebrate the occasion, collaborators and NIL brand ambassadors, including Annalee Grace, Julia (BoringBB), Sirena Linton, Rian Finley, and Emma Tavella, will join JVBswim. The ladies will be enjoying the Miami sun in their favorite JVBswim around attending the show and after party. The show will feature a diverse range of swimwear, from the viral mom-approved set to couture one-of-a-kind looks, all unified by JVBswim’s commitment to sustainability, timeless beauty, flattering fit, luxury quality, and empowerment.

“JVBswim is truly a customer-driven brand, focused on interactive design to create meaning and purpose. The team is honored to be recognized for our work and has graciously accepted the invitation from the Flying Solo team to show in Miami,” said Jillian, who graduated from Kansas State University and resume includes Abercrombie & Fitch, Nautica, and Sperry, with designs sold at retailers like Macy's and Victoria’s Secret before starting JVBswim under her fashion label, Jillian Von Beyer.

Media Invitation: With all the excitement surrounding JVBswim’s Miami debut, Jillian Beyer will be available for interviews from June 29th to July 3rd in Miami, eager to share the brand’s journey and vision. JVBswim will also be hosting a meet and greet while in Miami for an exclusive line viewing, open to retailers and shoppers. Details will be announced soon. Follow @JVBswim on Instagram and shop now on JVBswim.com.

About JVBswim:

Created by women and inspired by confidence, JVBswim is the emerging progressive Southern California-based brand from women’s swimwear expert and fashion industry insider Jillian Von Beyer. Traditional design and innovative development bring you ethical, sustainable, and high-quality swimwear crafted from environmentally conscious deadstock fabrics made by local artisans. Developed in-house, every design is just as comfortable, functional, and sustainable as it is unique, beautiful, and luxurious. Experience the comfort, integrity, and empowerment in every stitch at jvbswim.com and @jvbswim on Instagram.