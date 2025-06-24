OEM Urges Vigilance in Light of Heightened Threat Environment

SALEM, Ore. – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has issued a National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) Bulletin warning of a heightened threat environment in the United States through September 22, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. ET, due to geopolitical tensions linked to the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

As Oregon’s Homeland Security Advisor, Director Erin McMahon, of the Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM), encourages Oregonians to stay informed, report suspicious activity, and understand the evolving threat landscape.

According to the DHS bulletin, pro-Iranian cyber actors and extremist sympathizers may exploit current tensions to conduct cyberattacks, spread violent rhetoric, or attempt physical acts of violence targeting U.S. interests, including government officials, Jewish or pro-Israel communities, and critical infrastructure.

“We all have a role in keeping our communities safe,” said Director McMahon. “Awareness, vigilance, and timely reporting of suspicious activity are key to preventing threats from escalating into harm.”

Key Concerns Highlighted in the NTAS Bulletin Include:

Cyber-attacks by pro-Iranian hacktivists or affiliated actors

Potential retaliatory violence following religious or political calls to action

Risk of violence motivated by anti-Semitic or anti-Israel sentiment

Threats to government personnel and critical infrastructure

The full DHS bulletin can be read at:

Report Suspicious Activity

If you observe suspicious behavior or threats of violence—online or in person—report it immediately to local law enforcement, the FBI, or your regional Fusion Center. In emergencies, always call 911.

Learn more about Fusion Centers and their role in threat identification and information sharing:

Report Cyber Incidents to CISA

If you experience or suspect a cyber incident—such as phishing, ransomware, data breaches, or other malicious activity—you can report it directly to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). Prompt reporting helps protect critical infrastructure and allows federal partners to respond quickly to threats.

To report a cyber incident, visit: www.cisa.gov/reporting-cyber-incident

Stay Connected

OEM shares updates, preparedness tips, and situational awareness through the Oregon Newsroom and social media channels. Visit: OEM Newsroom

