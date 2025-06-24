City Workwear's Brand 2026 New Premium Biz Collection Corporate Uniforms for Australian Workplaces Available Now

City Workwear, a trusted name in corporate and trade apparel, is proud to announce the launch of its latest Biz Collection corporate uniform range

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- City Workwear Unveils Premium Biz Collection Corporate Uniforms for Modern Australian WorkplacesStyle, Sophistication, and Comfort in Skirts, Dresses, and Office Shirts for Professional TeamsCity Workwear, a trusted name in corporate and trade apparel, is proud to announce the launch of its latest Biz Collection corporate uniform range, now available online at www.cityworkwear.com.au . Featuring an elegant lineup of skirts, dresses, and office shirts, this collection is designed to meet the needs of today’s diverse, dynamic and style-conscious Australian workforce.From front desks to boardrooms, the new Biz Collection pieces combine comfort, sophistication, and versatility—ensuring that professionals feel confident, polished, and comfortable all day long.Where Fashion Meets Function in the WorkplaceIn the era of hybrid working and elevated office expectations, City Workwear has partnered with Biz Collection to offer corporate apparel that goes beyond basic. The new line provides flattering cuts, modern styles, and carefully selected fabrics to suit a wide range of roles, body types, and professional environments.Key pieces include:Biz Collection Ava & Stella Skirts: Timeless pencil skirts made from stretch poly-viscose with a rear vent for mobility. Designed to move with you while keeping a sleek, professional silhouette.Biz Collection Geneva and Berlin Dresses: Tailored dresses available in classic colours like black, navy, and charcoal. Ideal for reception, corporate events, and day-to-day office wear.Biz Collection Madison, Blake & Berlin Office Shirts: Stylish blouses and collared shirts in both long-sleeve and short-sleeve styles. Available in stretch cotton-rich and easy-care polyester blends.With options for women’s, men’s, and unisex fits, the Biz Collection range is ideal for companies looking to provide coordinated, inclusive uniforms that represent their brand with pride.Designed for the Way Australians WorkCity Workwear understands that Australian professionals need uniforms that can keep up with their busy days — from morning meetings and client presentations to commutes, lunch breaks, and everything in between. That’s why the Biz Collection focuses on:All-day comfort: Soft-touch materials, breathable fabrics, and stretch components to move with the body.Low maintenance: Most items are machine washable, wrinkle-resistant, and quick-drying — perfect for time-poor professionals.Tailored fit: A range of cuts, including slim fit, classic fit, and relaxed styles to suit all shapes and sizes.“Our clients are looking for uniforms that make a statement without sacrificing comfort,” says Natalie Tan, Corporate Apparel Specialist at City Workwear. “The Biz Collection brings a modern, refined aesthetic to the workplace while staying practical for everyday use.”Corporate Style That Reflects Your BrandUniforms say a lot about your organisation — from how your team is perceived by clients and customers to how employees feel about their identity at work. The Biz Collection offers a contemporary, clean, and professional look that can easily be customised with logos, colours, and accessories.City Workwear offers:Custom embroidery and printingPersonalised fitting servicesCoordinated male and female stylingStarter packs and bulk order support for businessesFrom startups to established firms, law practices to property groups, and retail teams to finance departments — this collection ensures every member of your team is well-dressed and unified.Highlights from the 2025 Corporate Range1. Ava Stretch Skirt A classic below-the-knee pencil skirt made with a durable poly-viscose-spandex blend. It features a rear split, flat front waistband, and stretch lining for all-day comfort. Available in navy, charcoal, and black.2. Geneva Short Sleeve Dress Designed for high-performance wear, the Geneva dress has a refined neckline, tailored waist, and centre back zip. With its wrinkle-resistant stretch fabric, it offers effortless polish and comfort — ideal for hospitality, front-of-house, or corporate teams.3. Madison Stretch ShirtOne of Biz Collection’s most popular designs, the Madison shirt is made from cotton-rich fabric with elastane for movement. The women's version includes bust darts and waist shaping, while the men’s style offers a slightly tapered fit.4. Stella Skirt & Blake Shirt ComboPair the Stella slimline skirt with a Blake shirt in crisp white or light blue for a minimal, high-impact corporate look. The Blake shirt’s modern collar and easy-care fabric make it perfect for both office and client-facing roles.Inclusivity and SizingAt City Workwear, we believe professional uniforms should be accessible to all team members, regardless of gender, shape, or size. The Biz Collection is designed with inclusivity in mind, offering an extended size range from 4–30 for women and XS–6XL for men, with matching styles to ensure consistent presentation across your team.The collection is also coordinated — meaning team members can choose between dresses, skirts, or pants depending on their preference, without compromising on colour matching or brand consistency.“We work with many companies who value choice and inclusivity in their corporate wardrobe,” said Tan. “That’s why the Biz Collection is such a strong fit — it empowers staff to feel comfortable and look professional without a one-style-fits-all approach.”Built to LastBiz Collection has a longstanding reputation for producing high-performance corporate and hospitality uniforms. Their garments are known for:Quality fabrics that resist pilling and fadingReinforced stitching and secure zipsColourfastness across coordinated stylesIndustry-tested durability, especially in high-traffic rolesFor teams that wear their uniforms every day, reliability matters — and Biz Collection delivers.Fast Nationwide Delivery and SupportAll Biz Collection skirts, dresses, and office shirts are available now at www.cityworkwear.com.au , with fast and reliable shipping across Australia. City Workwear offers:Free quotes for bulk and corporate ordersLogo embroidery and artwork assistanceFlexible ordering for growing teamsTry-before-you-buy sample packs

