Flash Uniforms Expands Collection with New AS Colour Apparel: Barnard Tank, Staple Tees, & Supply Hoodies Now Available

Flash Uniforms, an Australian provider of premium custom uniforms & branded apparel, is thrilled to announce the arrival of new wardrobe staples from AS Colour

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flash Uniforms, a leading Australian provider of premium custom uniforms and branded apparel, is thrilled to announce the arrival of new wardrobe staples from AS Colour — one of Australia’s most trusted and fashion-forward apparel brands. The latest additions include the AS Colour Barnard Tank Top, Staple Tees, and Supply Hoodies, all of which are now available online at www.flashuniforms.com.au From schools and sporting teams to corporates, creatives, and casual events, these versatile new arrivals offer the ideal canvas for custom branding, printing, and embroidery. Combining minimalist style, ethical production, and unbeatable comfort, the AS Colour range delivers timeless essentials with a modern edge.New Season. New Styles. Same Trusted Quality.Flash Uniforms has built a strong reputation for curating high-quality uniforms and apparel that can be easily customised with logos, slogans, or original artwork. The addition of AS Colour’s most popular garments brings exciting new possibilities for teams, businesses, and designers who want to look sharp without compromising on comfort.Now available:AS Colour Barnard Tank (5007): A lightweight, breathable tank designed for warm weather, training, or casual everyday wear. Features a relaxed fit, raw armhole edges, and a high-quality cotton finish.AS Colour Staple Tee (5001): The iconic everyday tee — mid-weight, pre-shrunk, and made from 100% combed cotton. Available in a wide range of colours and sizes, perfect for screen printing or embroidery.AS Colour Supply Hoodie (5101): A premium heavy-weight hoodie with a relaxed fit and lined hood, perfect for cold weather, team uniforms, or company merch. Soft fleece interior, reinforced seams, and quality drawcords for a polished look.Built for Brands, Designed for ComfortThe new range was carefully selected to suit a variety of use cases — from uniforms and promotional merchandise to casual retail or streetwear collections. Whether you're launching a clothing line, outfitting your team, or preparing for a large event, these AS Colour garments offer the perfect balance of durability, comfort, and customisation potential.“Our customers love AS Colour because it’s consistent, stylish, and long-lasting,” said Emily Jacobs, Operations Manager at Flash Uniforms. “The Barnard Tank, Staple Tee, and Supply Hoodie are some of the most requested products for printing and embroidery. We’re excited to make them easily accessible across Australia through our site.”Flash Uniforms offers in-house screen printing, digital transfer, and embroidery services — meaning customers can order everything in one place, with support from a dedicated local team that understands branding and bulk apparel orders.Custom Uniforms That Don’t Compromise on EthicsOne of the standout features of AS Colour is its strong commitment to ethical manufacturing and sustainable practices. Each product is made with responsibly sourced cotton, and the brand partners with factories that meet strict ethical standards.“More of our clients are asking for apparel that not only looks good but also aligns with their values,” said Jacobs. “AS Colour leads the way with a transparent supply chain, and that makes a big difference to organisations that want to make responsible choices.”AS Colour is certified by OEKO-TEX, and their Supplier Code of Conduct ensures no child or forced labour, safe working conditions, and fair wages.Why Customers Love the New Additions1. Versatility:The Barnard Tank is ideal for gyms, fitness instructors, summer events, and surfwear. It also works well as a unisex product due to its modern cut and neutral tones.The Staple Tee is a go-to classic — used by thousands of brands across Australia for uniforms, giveaways, and even premium fashion drops. With 30+ colours and a consistent cut, it’s a crowd-pleaser.The Supply Hoodie offers warmth, quality, and brandability — perfect for universities, schools, construction crews, and creative agencies looking for winterwear that’s durable and presentable.2. Fit and Fabric:Each piece is made from premium 100% cotton or cotton-poly blends, designed to feel soft on the skin and maintain shape over time. They wash well, wear well, and work great with Flash Uniforms’ high-quality printing.3. Customisation Options:Customers can upload their designs or logos directly on the Flash Uniforms website, choose placement (chest, sleeve, back, etc.), and receive a visual proof before production begins. With low minimums and fast turnarounds, it’s a flexible and user-friendly process.Bulk Discounts and B2B ServicesFlash Uniforms offers competitive pricing for bulk orders, making the new AS Colour range especially attractive for businesses, schools, and sports clubs. Dedicated account managers can help coordinate uniform rollouts, staff sizing, and recurring supply.“We’ve worked with everyone from small local gyms to national events and large-scale retail activations,” said Jacobs. “These new AS Colour pieces allow us to offer more flexibility in both price and style — whether you're ordering 10 or 10,000 units.”Fast Australian Shipping and Local SupportAll products are available now on www.flashuniforms.com.au , with fast shipping Australia-wide. Flash Uniforms also provides free quotes, expert consultations, and optional artwork assistance for customers needing help with designs or logos.Turnaround times:7–10 business days for custom printingExpress delivery options for urgent ordersLive tracking and updates available on all purchasesTestimonialsZac R., Event Organiser – Byron Bay:"We needed 500 hoodies and tees for our music festival. Flash Uniforms helped us choose the right sizes, colours, and logo placement. The AS Colour hoodies were a hit with the crew and attendees!"Rachel M., Startup Founder – Melbourne:"I launched my first branded merch line using the Staple Tee from Flash Uniforms. The print quality was amazing, and the AS Colour tees gave my brand a premium feel."Tom S., School Principal – WA:"We’ve moved our school leaver hoodies to the AS Colour Supply style. It fits all our students well and gives a sharp, collegiate look. Easy to customise and order in bulk!"About Flash UniformsFlash Uniforms is one of Australia’s most trusted online uniform providers, known for blending speed, service, and style. From hi-vis and hospitality to sportswear, schools, and corporate clothing, Flash Uniforms delivers custom solutions for all industries. With a deep understanding of branding, design, and logistics,

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.