Free transition program for all Veterans

Leaving military service isn’t just a career change—it’s a life transformation. Many Veterans face this shift without a clear path forward, struggling to answer a critical question: Who am I now?

The Vector Accelerator, a new free online program from The Honor Foundation (THF), was built to help Veterans answer that question—and much more.

Available to all active duty service members and Veterans, Vector Accelerator offers a powerful first step in the transition journey. Through short, guided modules completed at your own pace, the program helps participants reflect on who they are, what drives them and what a meaningful future could look like after service.

Developed by THF—a national nonprofit with over a decade of experience supporting elite military talent—Vector brings that same proven approach to every Veteran, regardless of rank, branch or separation date. It’s free, fully virtual and built around science-backed tools that work.

What you’ll get

A digital workbook to guide personal insights.

A virtual platform with a self-paced and asynchronous course.

Access to a community of Veterans walking the same path.

Practical tools to help you move forward with clarity and confidence.

Why Vector? A distinctive approach

Most transition programs focus on what to do next. Vector helps you figure out why. By digging into your story and understanding what drives you, you’ll be better prepared to make choices that lead to long-term fulfillment—not just your next job.

How to get started

Vector Accelerator is now accepting participants from across the Veteran community.

By redefining the transition experience, Vector Accelerator is ensuring that all Veterans—not just those in specialized military communities—have access to the tools they need to transition with purpose. Through this pioneering initiative, The Honor Foundation is fulfilling its commitment to empower those who have served our nation, helping them forge meaningful futures beyond their time in uniform.