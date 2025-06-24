InStore Group Launches Bold Rebrand and Reporting Platform After Achieving 99.7% On-Time Execution

InStore Group Merchandisers accomplished 99.97% On-time Execution in 2024.

InStore Group, a national merchandising company, unveils new brand and software platform after reaching 99.7% verified execution.

This rebrand is more than a new look—it’s the outward reflection of our mindset shift to be a world class service company we’ve made across the company.” — Tom Palombo, CEO of InStore Group

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- InStore Group , a leading provider of in-store merchandising and retail execution services, has unveiled a bold new brand identity, redesigned website, and proprietary real-time reporting software— InStore Reporter . The transformation comes on the heels of a major operational milestone: a verified 99.7% on-time execution rate across national retail programs.“We knew our service had outgrown our image,” said Tom Palombo, CEO of InStore Group. “This rebrand is more than a new look—it’s the outward reflection of our mindset shift to be a world class service company we’ve made across the company.”“From the moment I joined, it was clear that our old brand didn’t match who we are,” added Jenni Solla, Vice President of Marketing. “The website and visual identity made us look smaller than the national powerhouse we’ve become. We needed a brand that reflects not just our size, but our capabilities, values, and what we do best—delivering flawless execution, backed by transparency and trust.”That internal shift—what the team calls the “100% Mindset”—goes beyond industry norms. While many merchandising firms consider 85% attendance acceptable, InStore Group raised the bar: showing up with the right people, at the right time, and completing the job right the first time.“When I first asked, ‘Why not 100%?’ it wasn’t just a challenge—it was a turning point,” said Erin Poole, Chief Operating Officer. “We stopped accepting what was typical for the industry and started aiming for what was possible. The 100% Mindset is about setting a higher standard and refusing to settle.”To uphold that promise, the company invested in:Experienced retail merchandisers with proven execution expertiseIn-house auditing teams to ensure quality and complianceProprietary, real-time reporting software with photo validation and customizable dashboards for full visibilityThe rebrand also highlights InStore Group’s investment in technology, including InStore Reporter, its proprietary software that powers real-time reporting, photo validation, and customizable dashboards—giving clients full visibility into execution across every store.“InStore Reporter is a game-changer for our clients,” added Tom Palombo. “It gives them immediate visibility into the work being done—with photo validation, real-time updates, and dashboards tailored to their goals. It’s how we deliver on our promise of flawless execution.”With this rebrand, InStore Group reaffirms its commitment to excellence, accountability, and the scalable execution solutions national retailers and CPG brands rely on.About InStore GroupInStore Group is a national leader in retail merchandising and in-store execution. Trusted by top retailers and CPG brands, the company delivers skilled field teams, real-time visibility, and a 99.7% verified execution rate through its proprietary InStore Reporter platform. Learn more at theinstoregroup.com

