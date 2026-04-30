InStore Group Announces Dave Johnson as Senior Vice President of Business Development

Dave Johnson, SVP Business Development at InStore Group InStore Group has accomplished an average of 99.97% On-time Execution for the past 3 consecutive years.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The InStore Group today announced that Dave Johnson has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Business Development. In this role, Johnson will lead efforts to expand partnerships with retailers and CPG manufacturers seeking more reliable, performance-driven in-store execution.Johnson brings more than 25+ years of leadership experience across sales, operations, and business development within the retail and consumer packaged goods industries. He spent the majority of his career at Frito-Lay, where he drove nationally recognized growth initiatives and led the company’s National Convenience Store channel. He also directed the National Warehouse Direct broker team, overseeing multiple national service providers.Following his tenure at Frito-Lay, Johnson held global business development roles with WIS International and CROSSMARK. Most recently, he served as North American President of beeline, a leading scan-based CPG provider to retailers.Johnson’s appointment comes at a time when retailers and brands are under increasing pressure to improve in-store execution, reduce out-of-stocks, and gain real-time visibility into field activity. InStore Group addresses these challenges through a performance-focused approach that combines experienced field teams with real-time reporting and verification, giving clients confidence that work is completed accurately and on time.“What stood out to me about InStore Group is their commitment to execution and transparency,” said Johnson. “Retailers and brands don’t just need coverage. They need confidence that the work is being done right in-store. That’s where I see a significant opportunity to help clients improve performance and drive better results.”“Dave brings a powerful combination of strategic leadership and hands-on execution experience,” said Tom Palombo, President of InStore Group. “As we continue to grow, his expertise will help us strengthen partnerships with national retailers and CPG brands that are looking for a more accountable and results-driven approach to merchandising and in-store execution.”InStore Group supports retailers, CPG brands, wholesalers, and distributors with nationwide merchandising , resets, and in-store execution services. With a focus on accountability, visibility, and performance, the company helps ensure products are on the shelf, displays are executed correctly, and programs deliver measurable results.To learn more about The InStore Group and its services, visit www.theinstoregroup.com

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