Two Sides To Honor Brings The Civil War To Life Through A Story Of Faith And Family

eBook Cover Ken with Book

Ken Trapnell’s new novel, Two Sides to Honor, offers readers a touching tale of devotion, sacrifice, and hope during one of America’s most challenging times.

This story came from God; I just wrote it down. I hope it gives Him the honor He is due.” — Ken Trapnell

EVANS, GA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ken Trapnell , a passionate storyteller, has released his latest novel titled Two Sides to Honor . This deeply moving faith-based, historical fiction book takes readers back to the days of the Civil War . Through the eyes of its characters, it shines a light on the strength of Christian faith, the bonds of family, and the hardships faced during that troubled time.Set in the beautiful but dangerous lands of North Carolina and the Appalachian Mountains, Two Sides to Honor tells the story of Jason Franklin, a skilled furniture maker, and his wife Ophelia, a kind and educated woman. The Franklins move from the coast to the mountains to find a healthier place for Ophelia and better opportunities for Jason. What begins as a hopeful new start soon turns into a tale filled with love, loss, and courage.The novel introduces readers to Cecilia, a young black girl rescued from the horrors of slavery. Jason, who despises the idea of owning another human being, buys Cecilia at an auction to keep her from being bought by men who wanted her for their personal use. Over the years, Cecilia becomes like family to the Franklins. She helps care for young Eli after Ophelia’s death and teaches the family about kindness, loyalty, and strength.Trapnell’s writing paints vivid pictures of mountain life. Readers can almost feel the cool mountain breeze, see the golden autumn leaves, and hear the crackling of the fire in the Franklins’ cabin. The book highlights the beauty of nature, but it also speaks to the struggles of the time: the Civil War and the cruelty of slavery.Throughout the pages, the characters face hard choices. Jason wonders if moving to the mountain was the right decision as sorrow strikes his family. Cecilia, despite all she has suffered, remains hopeful and determined to one day find her lost family. Eli grows from a boy into a man, guided by the lessons of his father and the example of those around him.Two Sides to Honor is more than a story about the past. It is a reminder that even in dark times, people can act with honor and compassion. Jason’s decision to free Cecilia, despite the customs of his day, shows his respect for human dignity. Cecilia’s desire to reunite with her mother speaks to the power of family ties that even slavery could not break.Trapnell’s novel also honors the unnamed heroes of the Civil War. In his dedication, he writes of the brave men and women who risked everything so that those enslaved might be free. While many of their names are lost to history, their deeds live on through stories like this one.The book’s strong Christian values are clear throughout. Bible verses and prayers guide the characters as they face challenges. Their faith gives them the strength to endure loss and the courage to do what is right, even when it is hard.Ken Trapnell shared, “Two Sides to Honor came from my heart. It is a story God placed within me, and I am thankful for the chance to put it on paper. I hope it reminds readers of the power of faith, love, and doing what is right.”The novel’s rich details and heartfelt moments make it a meaningful read for anyone interested in American history, family sagas, or tales of courage and hope. The characters are relatable, and their struggles mirror many of the same questions people face today: How do we honor those we love? How do we stand up for what is right? How do we heal from loss?Trapnell’s simple yet powerful writing style ensures that Two Sides to Honor will be enjoyed by readers of all ages. Whether you are drawn to stories of the past, inspired by tales of kindness, or simply looking for a good book to warm your heart, this novel will not disappoint.Two Sides to Honor is available now in paperback, hardcopy and digital format. Readers can find it on the following online bookstores.Amazon: https://a.co/d/irtWBGd Barnes & Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/two-sides-to-honor-ken-trapnell/1147191083?ean=2940184670683 Lulu: https://www.lulu.com/shop/ken-trapnell/two-sides-to-honor/ebook/product-956w88k.html?q=Two+Sides+to+Honor+by+Ken+Trapnell&page=1&pageSize=4 Kobo: https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/two-sides-to-honor For more information about the book or to connect with Ken Trapnell, kindly visit his website.

