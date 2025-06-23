Transportation Board OKs update to five-year construction program

PHOENIX – The State Transportation Board has approved the 2026-2030 Five-Year Transportation Facilities Construction Program, which emphasizes pavement and bridge improvements and expanding several key highways.

Approved at the board’s meeting Friday, June 20, in Payson, the $11.5 billion 2026-2030 Five-Year Transportation Facilities Program is available for review at azdot.gov/FiveYearProgram. It meets the Arizona Department of Transportation’s goal of investing $2.4 billion in the next five years to preserve, rehabilitate and replace pavement and bridges on the state highway system.

For Greater Arizona, which encompasses areas beyond Maricopa and Pima Counties, the construction program emphasizes improving highway pavement and bridge infrastructure. These projects will improve highway safety, efficiency and functionality, such as intersection improvements, updates to ports of entry and rest areas, smart technologies and new signals, signs and shoulders.

Greater Arizona expansion projects in the program include:

Widening I-17 from Sunset Point to SR 69 starting in fiscal year 2028

Widening the Pinal County portion of State Route 347 between the City of Maricopa and Riggs Road starting in fiscal year 2027

Widening the Lion Springs section of State Route 260 east of Payson starting in fiscal year 2026

Widening US 93 north of Wickenburg along the Vista Royale segment starting in fiscal year 2026 and widening US 93 at Big Jim Wash between Wickenburg and Wikieup starting in fiscal year 2027

Building an interim road connecting a new commercial port of entry facility planned in Douglas with State Route 80 starting in fiscal year 2026

In Pima County, the tentative five-year program lists projects including:

Widening Interstate 10 from Kino Parkway to Country Club Road, which includes building a new interchange at I-10 and Country Club Road and reconstructing the Kino Parkway interchange, starting this month

I-10 from Alvernon Way to Valencia Road starting in fiscal year 2028

Improving the I-10 interchanges at Park Avenue in fiscal year 2028 and Sixth Avenue in fiscal year 2029

Reconstructing the I-19 interchange at Irvington Road starting in fiscal year 2026

In Maricopa County, the tentative five-year program lists expansion projects planned in conjunction with the Maricopa Association of Governments including:

Widening Loop 303 from Lake Pleasant Parkway to 51st Avenue and improving the I-17/Loop 303 interchange starting in fiscal year 2026

Constructing State Route 30 from 97th Avenue to 71st Avenue starting in fiscal year 2030

Widening State Route 24 between Loop 202 and Ironwood Road in the Southeast Valley starting in fiscal year 2030

Both the Maricopa and Pima county regions have dedicated, voter-approved sales taxes for transportation that fund expansion projects.

The five-year program includes $135 million for the Airport Capital Improvement Program, which provides funding in conjunction with the Federal Aviation Administration for projects to design and construct safety, security and capacity enhancements, prepare various plans and studies, and fund improvements at the Grand Canyon National Park Airport, which ADOT operates.

Funding for the overall statewide five-year construction program comes from federal and state dollars, in addition to money generated by users of transportation services in Arizona, primarily through gasoline and diesel fuel taxes, the Arizona vehicle license tax and various aviation taxes.

ADOT’s five-year program is developed by working closely with local governments, regional transportation planning organizations and Indian Tribal Communities to prioritize projects that are ready to build or design.