MultiRater Surveys announces the release of 'MyMentor Insights' - Reimagining Leadership Development

MyMentor Insights delivers an exciting leap forward in the goal of being able to develop leadership capability at all organizational levels

By utilizing AI-generated Leadership Action Plans, with a fully interactive engagement process, we have been able to remove the high cost of Leadership Development” — Mark Purbrick (Founder)

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MultiRater Surveys, a cloud-based leadership survey provider, announced today the release of MyMentor Insights.

“MyMentor Insights delivers an exciting leap forward in the goal of being able to provide businesses of all sizes with the ability to develop leadership capability at all levels. By utilizing AI-generated Leadership Action Plans, with a fully interactive engagement process, we have been able to remove the high cost of Leadership Development” said Mark Purbrick, Founder of MultiRater Surveys.

“MyMentor AI” is trained on robust data based on thousands of leadership surveys conducted by MultiRater Surveys and, at the same time, enriched by publications by leading leadership coaches and empirical theories informed by research leaders in the organizational psychology space.

MyMentor can now provide coaching and mentoring advice to managers and leaders in a timely and cost-effective manner. No longer does it cost thousands of dollars per employee to develop their leadership capability, MultiRater Surveys have cut it down to just a fraction of the cost”.

There can be no argument that increasing leadership capability consistently delivers shareholder benefits such as increased revenue, profitability, productivity and customer service levels. Internally the rewards are just as important for long-term success including increased individual & team performance, engagement levels, communication, collaboration and innovation.

The DDI Global Leadership Forecast 2023 found that only 40% of managers believe that their company has high quality leaders and only 12% of organizations said they have a strong bench to fill critical leadership roles. Further, they report that CEOs rank “Developing the Next Generation of Leaders” as more important and a higher concern than economic and business concerns.

Regardless of the importance of developing leadership capability, the two formidable barriers for business owners and CEOs to implement an effective leadership program are cost and time.

Over the last 12 months MultiRater Surveys has been focused on delivering an effective solution that addresses the "Cost and Time" issue. The result is a highly interactive process, not unlike using a leadership coach, that is cost effective enough to warrant the expansion of leadership programs to include all people managers, especially mid-level managers, supervisors and team leaders.

The ability for MyMentor Insights to not only deliver customized leadership programs but also, and most importantly, hold leaders accountable for their ongoing development is a quantum leap forward for all Management, HR & L&D teams.

There is now no excuse for not implementing effective leadership programs. Find out more about MyMentor Insights (website)

About Us

MultiRater Surveys, a member of the Peoplogica Group, is an advanced online leadership and employee survey provider incorporating advanced AI and interactive reporting functionality. MultiRater Surveys provides survey services to all enterprise organizations with a focus on providing solutions to management teams, L&D, leadership coaches, business consultants and HR associations.

