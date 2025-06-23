Border Patrol agents arrest sex offender

HIDALGO, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a registered sex offender with an extensive criminal history on June 23, near Hidalgo, Texas as he was attempting to illegally re-enter the United States.

Agents apprehended Jesus Jaime Saavedra-Orozco, a Mexican national during routine border security operations. Record checks revealed that Saavedra-Orozco is a registered sex offender with a previous conviction for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child in 2001 in Hidalgo County, Texas. He was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

"The apprehension of this dangerous individual demonstrates our agents' unwavering commitment to protecting our communities from those who would cause harm to our most vulnerable citizens," said RGV Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez.

Saavedra-Orozco is being held in federal custody pending criminal prosecution for immigration violations.