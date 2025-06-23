10th Annual West Palm Beach BBQ, Blues and Brews festival in West Palm Beach’s Heart & Soul Park Saturday, June 28th

BBQ Blues and Brews Poster A satisfied BBQ sampler! Rib tickling goodness!

West Palm Beach’s BBQ Brews and Blues finalizes lineup for 10th Anniversary celebration Saturday, June 28, 2025, from 5 to 9 p.m. at historic Heart & Soul Park.

Free Event! Use the free trolley service by Rose Trolley and Molly’s Trolleys running from the Clematis Parking Garage and One Parking Garage, providing continuous transportation to and from the event” — City of West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- West Palm Beach ’s BBQ Brews and Blues Celebrates 10 Years with Music, Food, and CommunityLocals Derek Mack Band and Ladi T and the Super Star Players Join Grammy-Winning Headliner CEDRIC BURNSIDE on Stage!BBQ Competition Features Four Local Grillmasters!New Beer Garden Showcases Best Local and National Brews!With only days to go, West Palm Beach’s BBQ Brews and Blues has nearly finalized participants for its 10th Anniversary celebration. Join the City of West Palm Beach on Saturday, June 28, 2025, from 5 to 9 p.m. at historic Heart & Soul Park, located at 825 N. Rosemary Ave. in West Palm Beach, for an unforgettable evening of live music, mouthwatering food, craft to international beers, exciting competitions, and much more. This family-friendly event is FREE and open to the public, so the whole crew is invited.The city has confirmed seven competitors in the BBQ grilling competition; they are: Fosters BBQ; A & A Roadside BBQ and Jerk Center; Meatheads BBQ; Gilberts Riblets, Da King of BBQ, Eat’n Cake, and Twisted Smoke BBQ. They will grill, roast, smoke, and serve classics like juicy pulled pork, tender chicken, smoky ribs, and more to guests AND to the judges, who will award prizes in multiple categories.Other foods, snacks, drinks and desserts on offer come from Island Smash Bahamian Cuisines, serving fresh Bahamian conch salad and conch fritters; Babci's Kitchen, specializing in Polish, Dominican and American cuisines; Lil’ Pearl Peanuts Pickles and More; Food Madness “for bold flavors and classic comfort foods”; City Sweets Italian ices; The Main Squeeze of South Florida juices, smoothies and bowls; Taste T's Pastries, “because pudding is more than a dessert”; Juicylicious, and Master Beef Jerky.For the first time, BBQ, Brews, and Blues will feature a dedicated beer garden for guests 21 and older featuring both local craft brews and beloved international brands, including Coastal Karma Brewing and Garden District Taproom.Three-time Grammy nominee and Grammy winner Cedric Burnside will put the “B” in Blues as headlining artist. Burnside was most recently nominated for his latest album Hill Country Love. Supporting Burnside is “South Florida’s premier party show band,” West Palm Beach’s own The Derek Mack Band, performing multi-genre music from the ’60s, ’70s, ’80s, ’90s, and today. Historic Northwest native Terrion Nelson of Ladi T and the Super Star Players joins them, bringing audiences soulful performances featuring hits from legendary female groups like The Marvelettes, Diana Ross & The Supremes, and a powerful tribute to icons like Aretha Franklin and Whitney Houston.BBQ Brews and Blues 2025 also spotlights Historic Northwest businesses, giving them a platform to showcase their goods and services. Visitors will get a sneak peek at the Styx Promenade, a new business hub in the district, with several of its future tenants and entrepreneurs participating in the event.Event Sponsors include:• GOLD SPONSOR: CEMEX• GOLD SPONSOR: BEACON RIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT• COMMUNITY SPONSOR: WHITING TURNER• BANNER SPONSOR: THE PROMISE FUNDEvent partners include (list in formation):• Hubbard Radio• City of West Palm Beach• Visit Palm Beach• Discover Palm Beaches• Rohi's Liberation StationFinally, guests can discover regional businesses and community organizations—including The Actor’s Rep theatre; HealthMax Center; American Bath and Shower; Holidays Network Group; and Sunmed CBD—and explore exciting activities for kids, including Rohi's Readery, hands-on workshops, and TJ Spot’s pop-up roller skating rink. The CRA will also highlight exciting local projects in the Historic Northwest area, offering opportunities for businesses and residents to invest in the community's growth and vibrancy. Chief among these is the historic Sunset Lounge, a landmark entertainment venue abutting Heart & Soul Park, nearing completion of a years-long restoration to its former glory.Schedule (all times EDT):5:00-5:15 Doors open, welcome5:15-6:15 Ladi T And The Super Star Players6:15-6:30 Introduction to BBQ Competition6:30-7:30 Derek Mack Band7:30-8:00 Announce Winners/DJ/Giveaways8:00-9:00 Cedric BurnsideTo learn more, visit our official website or follow us on social media.We encourage all attendees to take advantage of the convenient and complimentary trolley service running from both designated parking locations: Clematis Parking Garage, located at 500 Banyan Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 and One Parking Garage, located at 444 W. Railroad Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33401. The free trolley service by Rose Trolley and Molly’s Trolleys will provide continuous transportation to and from the event, making your arrival and departure easy and hassle-free. We look forward to welcoming you and ensuring a smooth and enjoyable experience from start to finish.About The City of West Palm BeachThe City of West Palm Beach is a vibrant and dynamic city located on Florida's Atlantic coast. With a rich history, a thriving arts and cultural scene, and a commitment to sustainability, the City of West Palm Beach is a great place to live, work, and play. As one of the three largest cities making up the South Florida region and the central city of Palm Beach County, West Palm Beach is a vibrant, growing waterfront city that seamlessly blends the business advantages available in the region with a more refined and relaxed environment for living and working, making it an exceptional destination for both residents and professionals alike. To learn more about the City of West Palm Beach, visit us on our official website or follow us on our social media: Facebook, Instagram , and/or LinkedIn.About the West Palm Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA):A Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) is a dependent district established by City government to carry out redevelopment activities that include reducing or eliminating blight, improving the economic health of an area, and encouraging public and private investments in a CRA district.

BBQ Blues and Brews Sizzle Reel

