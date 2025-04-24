West Palm Beach Brings BBQ, Blues, and Brews Back to Heart & Soul Park for 10th Annual Event June 28

BBQ Blues and Brews Poster A satisfied BBQ sampler! Good Times at BBQ Blues and Brews

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WE'RE BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER! West Palm Beach ’s BBQ Brews & Blues is celebrating its 10th Anniversary in West Palm Beach. Join the West Palm Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) on Saturday, June 28, 2025, from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. at historic Heart & Soul Park, located at 825 N. Rosemary Ave. in West Palm Beach, for an unforgettable evening of live music, mouthwatering food, craft beers, exciting competitions, and much more. This family-friendly event is FREE and open to the public, so the whole crew is invited.Toplining the live entertainment, the CRA is proud to present a national treasure, Cedric Burnside. Three-time Grammy nominee and Grammy winner (for Best Traditional Blues Album in 2022), Burnside was most recently nominated for his latest album Hill Country Love. He’s also the 2021 recipient of the National Heritage Fellowship, this country’s highest honor in the folk and traditional arts. Burnside’s recorded a total of eleven albums. Supporting Burnside is “South Florida’s premier party show band,” keepers of the groove, West Palm Beach’s own The Derek Mack Band, performing multi-genre music from the ’60s, ’70s, ’80s, ’90s, and today. Historic Northwest native joins them, Terrion Nelson of Ladi T and the Super Star Players, a high-energy show band that invites the audience to get up and party to the music of the soul—featuring hits from legendary female groups like The Marvelettes, Diana Ross & The Supremes, and a powerful tribute to icons like Aretha Franklin and Whitney Houston.West Palm Beach puts the “B” in barbecue! Pit bosses from across the area will grill, roast, smoke, and serve classics like juicy pulled pork, tender chicken, smoky ribs, and more to guests AND to the judges, who will award prizes in multiple categories. Vendors will also offer guests soul food, desserts, and other down-home delicacies.For guests aged 21 and over, hop to it! For the first time, BBQ, Blues and Brews boasts a beer garden featuring craft brews from several regional breweries, all vying for the “people’s choice” of best brew of the event.This year’s event will also spotlight Historic Northwest businesses, giving them a platform to showcase their goods and services. Visitors will get a sneak peek at the Styx Promenade, a new business hub in the district, with several of its future tenants and entrepreneurs participating in the event.Finally, guests can shop at local vendors and explore exciting activities for kids, including Rohi's Readery, hands-on workshops, and TJ Spot’s pop-up roller skating rink. The CRA will also highlight exciting local projects in the Historic Northwest area, offering opportunities for businesses and residents to invest in the community's growth and vibrancy. Chief among these is the historic Sunset Lounge, a landmark entertainment venue abutting Heart & Soul Park, nearing completion of a year-long restoration to its former glory.“BBQ, Blues and Brews is more than just a fun night out—it’s a powerful way to showcase the progress in the Historic Northwest,” said West Palm Beach Mayor Keith A. James. “This event highlights the area’s rich culture and offers opportunities for those interested in getting involved. I’m proud to see it grow each year, along with the continued momentum of our city.”Schedule (all times EDT):5:00-5:15 Doors open, welcome5:15-6:15 Ladi T And The Super Star Players6:15-6:30 Introduction to BBQ Competition6:30-7:30 Derek Mack Band7:30-8:00 Announce Winners/DJ/Giveaways8:00-9:00 Cedric BurnsidePartners (list in formation):• Hubbard Radio• City of West Palm Beach• Visit Palm Beach• Discover Palm Beaches• Rohi's Liberation StationTo learn more, visit our official website or follow us on social media: Facebook and Instagram. Apply to become a vendor, a volunteer here or a sponsor at https://bbqbrewsblues.com . Press materials are available on request.We can’t wait to celebrate summer with you at BBQ, Blues and Brews!###About The City of West Palm BeachThe City of West Palm Beach is a vibrant and dynamic City located on Florida's Atlantic coast. With a rich history, a thriving arts and cultural scene, and a commitment to sustainability, the City of West Palm Beach is a great place to live, work, and play. As one of the three largest cities making up the South Florida region and the central City of Palm Beach County, West Palm Beach is a vibrant, growing waterfront City that seamlessly blends the business advantages available in the region with a more refined and relaxed environment for living and working, making it an exceptional destination for both residents and professionals alike. To learn more about the City of West Palm Beach, visit us on our official website or follow us on our social media.About the West Palm Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA):A Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) is a dependent district established by City government to carry out redevelopment activities that include reducing or eliminating blight, improving the economic health of an area, and encouraging public and private investments in a CRA district. The CRA is governed by State Statutes, Chapter 163, Part III. The West Palm Beach Community Redevelopment Agency is funded through Tax Increment Financing (TIF). Learn more about the CRA on our official website, or follow us on social media: Facebook, Instagram, and Linked-In.

