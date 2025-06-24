Edited Capital Acquires Enterprise Loyalty Platform Annex Cloud

Investment Supports Expansion in Customer Retention Technology as Enterprises Shift Focus to Lifetime Value

Annex Cloud has demonstrated impressive innovation and commitment to excellence in the customer loyalty space.” — Ingrid Alongi

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Edited Capital , a private equity firm focused on B2B tech buyouts, today announced the acquisition of Annex Cloud , a leading enterprise customer loyalty and engagement platform. The partnership underscores Annex Cloud's leadership position in the rapidly expanding enterprise customer retention market, while demonstrating Edited Capital's growing reputation as a strategic partner for scaling B2B technology companies.“We are excited to embark on this new chapter with Edited Capital,” said Steve Scribner, CFO and Interim CEO of Annex Cloud. “This partnership will enable us to accelerate our growth, expand our offerings, and continue delivering exceptional value to our customers.”Annex Cloud empowers global enterprises to move forward faster and become beloved brands through its cutting-edge Loyalty Experience Platform™. The company serves over 60 enterprise clients across retail, consumer goods, and healthcare sectors, with loyalty programs running in dozens of countries worldwide. Combining advanced technology with expert-led strategy, Annex Cloud's enterprise-grade SaaS solution enables brands to deliver personalized omnichannel experiences at scale.The acquisition is the first investment for Edited Capital's Fund III, which targets high-quality B2B software companies positioned for sustainable growth. Edited Capital specializes in partnering with promising technology companies that have moved beyond traditional venture funding pathways, providing operational expertise and strategic guidance to unlock value and drive sustainable growth."Annex Cloud has demonstrated impressive innovation and commitment to excellence in the customer loyalty space," said Ingrid Alongi , Managing Partner at Edited Capital. "Customer retention technology represents a growing market where enterprises increasingly prioritize retention and lifetime value optimization. We look forward to working together to realize the company's full potential."Edited Capital plans to work closely with Annex Cloud's management team to drive organic growth initiatives and explore expansion opportunities. The firm's operational approach focuses on leveraging proven methodologies to enhance platform capabilities and market positioning while maintaining the company's commitment to innovation and client success.About Annex CloudWith over 125 integrations and a highly configurable platform, Annex Cloud equips marketers to rapidly deploy and adapt loyalty campaigns. The company maintains a co-sell relationship with Microsoft and strategic partnerships with Adobe, Braze, Zeta Global, and Klaviyo.For more information, visit annexcloud.com.About Edited CapitalEdited Capital is a Denver-based private equity firm that’s pioneering a new asset class in technology investing. The firm's investment approach focuses on partnering with small tech companies that have previously secured venture funding through Series A but are seeking alternative pathways for continued growth. With a proven track record of operational excellence and strategic value creation, Edited Capital provides the expertise and resources to chart a new path to success.For more information, visit editedcapital.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.