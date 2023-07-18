Stage Fund Acquires GetSwift, a Leading Provider of Last-Mile Delivery Management Solutions
GetSwift is positioned for renewed growth and success under the ownership of Stage Fund.
GetSwift's innovative technology and strong customer relationships make it an excellent addition to our portfolio. We believe that the last-mile delivery market is poised for significant growth.”DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Stage, a private equity firm specializing in special situation investments, announced (November 30, 2022) the acquisition of GetSwift, a leading provider of last-mile delivery management solutions. The acquisition will enable Stage Fund to expand its portfolio and strengthen its position in the technology and logistics sectors.
— Krista Morgan
GetSwift offers three products: the GetSwift software, its core delivery management platform; DeliveryBizPRO, the all-in-one eCommerce solution powering produce and beverage companies; and Scheduling+, a comprehensive staff scheduling and payroll provider. GetSwift has a strong presence in North America, Europe and Asia, with customers from a range of industries including food & beverage, retail, and courier services.
"We are excited to welcome GetSwift to the Stage Fund family," said Krista Morgan, Managing Partner of Stage Fund. "GetSwift's innovative technology and strong customer relationships make it an excellent addition to our portfolio. We believe that the last-mile delivery market is poised for significant growth, and we look forward to working with the GetSwift team to capitalize on this opportunity."
GetSwift is excited to continue growing and working toward the same vision for its products under new ownership. This acquisition will only enhance the quality of service it’s able to offer and expand its influence in key markets.
The acquisition of GetSwift follows Stage Fund's recent acquisition of Worklete, an AI-based data platform for injury prevention. It further demonstrates Stage Fund's commitment to investing in innovative technology companies and helping them achieve their full potential.
About Stage Fund
Stage Fund is a private equity firm specializing in distressed and special situation investments. The firm has a proven track record of turning around distressed companies and helping them achieve long-term success. Stage Fund's portfolio includes companies in the technology, healthcare, and logistics sectors. For more information, please visit www.stagefund.com.
About GetSwift
GetSwift is a technology company that offers a suite of software products and services focused on e-commerce management and logistics automation. Founded in 2013, GetSwift's flagship product, sharing its company namesake, continues to revolutionize last-mile delivery operations with innovative technology, making it the go-to choice for businesses seeking efficient, sustainable growth in the delivery industry. For more information, visit https://getswift.co.
