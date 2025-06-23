House Resolution 267 Printer's Number 1967
PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - Sponsors
FIEDLER, J. HARRIS, N. NELSON, McCLINTON, McNEILL, WAXMAN, VENKAT, HILL-EVANS, T. DAVIS, HADDOCK, GUENST, PIELLI, HOHENSTEIN, SANCHEZ, GIRAL, MERSKI, HANBIDGE, COOK, BURGOS, MENTZER, GALLAGHER, HARKINS, D. WILLIAMS, JAMES, O'MARA
Short Title
A Resolution designating June 8, 2025, as "Lieutenant Colonel George Hardy Day" in Pennsylvania, honoring Lieutenant Colonel George Hardy's military service and recognizing him as a decorated veteran, community leader and enduring symbol of courage.
Memo Subject
Honoring Lt. Colonel George Hardy of the Tuskegee Airmen
