House Resolution 267 Printer's Number 1967

PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - Sponsors

FIEDLER, J. HARRIS, N. NELSON, McCLINTON, McNEILL, WAXMAN, VENKAT, HILL-EVANS, T. DAVIS, HADDOCK, GUENST, PIELLI, HOHENSTEIN, SANCHEZ, GIRAL, MERSKI, HANBIDGE, COOK, BURGOS, MENTZER, GALLAGHER, HARKINS, D. WILLIAMS, JAMES, O'MARA

Short Title

A Resolution designating June 8, 2025, as "Lieutenant Colonel George Hardy Day" in Pennsylvania, honoring Lieutenant Colonel George Hardy's military service and recognizing him as a decorated veteran, community leader and enduring symbol of courage.

Memo Subject

Honoring Lt. Colonel George Hardy of the Tuskegee Airmen

