House Resolution 265 Printer's Number 1963
PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - House Resolution 265
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
MALAGARI, SANCHEZ, KHAN, CERRATO, GIRAL, GREEN, K.HARRIS
Short Title
A Resolution designating September 4, 2025, as "Taekwondo Grandmasters Appreciation Day" in Pennsylvania.
Memo Subject
Designating September 4 as “Taekwondo Grandmasters Appreciation Day”
Actions
|1963
|Referred to TOURISM, RECREATION AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT, June 18, 2025
|Reported as committed, June 23, 2025
Generated 06/23/2025 06:49 PM
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.