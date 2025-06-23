Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,802 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,796 in the last 365 days.

House Resolution 265 Printer's Number 1963

PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - House Resolution 265

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

MALAGARI, SANCHEZ, KHAN, CERRATO, GIRAL, GREEN, K.HARRIS

Short Title

A Resolution designating September 4, 2025, as "Taekwondo Grandmasters Appreciation Day" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject

Designating September 4 as “Taekwondo Grandmasters Appreciation Day”

Actions

1963 Referred to TOURISM, RECREATION AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT, June 18, 2025
Reported as committed, June 23, 2025

Generated 06/23/2025 06:49 PM


 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

House Resolution 265 Printer's Number 1963

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more