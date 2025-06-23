House Resolution 246 Printer's Number 1803

PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - Sponsors SCOTT, POWELL, HILL-EVANS, SANCHEZ, BELLMON, GIRAL, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, VENKAT, MAYES, NEILSON, HOHENSTEIN, RIVERA, PARKER, D. WILLIAMS, MADDEN

Short Title A Resolution recognizing the month of June 2025 as "Caribbean-American Heritage Month."

Memo Subject Recognizing June 2025 as Caribbean-American Heritage Month

Generated 06/23/2025 06:49 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.