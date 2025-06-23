House Resolution 259 Printer's Number 1928

PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - Sponsors PIELLI, RIVERA, VENKAT, MERSKI, GIRAL, MADDEN, VITALI, PROBST, GUENST, PASHINSKI, HOHENSTEIN, HOWARD, BRENNAN, NEILSON, SCHLOSSBERG, SANCHEZ, MALAGARI, D. WILLIAMS, BELLMON, O'MARA, CERRATO, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, DAVIDSON, STEELE, K.HARRIS, SHUSTERMAN, SAMUELSON, PROKOPIAK, DONAHUE, HOGAN, HEFFLEY, WAXMAN, HANBIDGE, TAKAC, KOZAK, BRIGGS, GILLEN

Short Title A Resolution recognizing August 24, 2025, as "Ukrainian Independence Day" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject Recognizing August 24, 2025, as “Ukrainian Independence Day”

Generated 06/23/2025 06:49 PM

