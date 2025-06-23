Submit Release
House Resolution 205 Printer's Number 1464

PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - House Resolution 205

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, HILL-EVANS, MERSKI, HOHENSTEIN, GIRAL, SANCHEZ, PASHINSKI, K.HARRIS, RIVERA, KHAN, GREEN

Short Title

A Resolution designating June 24, 2025, as "Universal Day of the Romanian Blouse" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject

Designating June 24 as “Universal Day of Romanian Blouse”

Actions

1464 Referred to TOURISM, RECREATION AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT, April 22, 2025
Reported as committed, June 23, 2025

