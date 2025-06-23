House Resolution 205 Printer's Number 1464
PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - House Resolution 205
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, HILL-EVANS, MERSKI, HOHENSTEIN, GIRAL, SANCHEZ, PASHINSKI, K.HARRIS, RIVERA, KHAN, GREEN
Short Title
A Resolution designating June 24, 2025, as "Universal Day of the Romanian Blouse" in Pennsylvania.
Memo Subject
Designating June 24 as “Universal Day of Romanian Blouse”
Actions
|1464
|Referred to TOURISM, RECREATION AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT, April 22, 2025
|Reported as committed, June 23, 2025
Generated 06/23/2025 06:49 PM
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.