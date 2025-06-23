House Resolution 205 Printer's Number 1464

PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - House Resolution 205 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, HILL-EVANS, MERSKI, HOHENSTEIN, GIRAL, SANCHEZ, PASHINSKI, K.HARRIS, RIVERA, KHAN, GREEN Short Title A Resolution designating June 24, 2025, as "Universal Day of the Romanian Blouse" in Pennsylvania. Memo Subject Designating June 24 as “Universal Day of Romanian Blouse” Actions 1464 Referred to TOURISM, RECREATION AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT, April 22, 2025 Reported as committed, June 23, 2025 Generated 06/23/2025 06:49 PM



