House Resolution 247 Printer's Number 1816
PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - Sponsors
McANDREW, VENKAT, GIRAL, KHAN, COOPER, PROBST, MALAGARI, DONAHUE, SANCHEZ, CERRATO, MAYES, NEILSON
Short Title
A Resolution designating the month of June 2025 as "Golf Tourism Month" in Pennsylvania.
Memo Subject
Designating June 2025 as Golf Tourism Month in Pennsylvania
Generated 06/23/2025 06:49 PM
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.