Author-a-Thon to Feature 100 Authors Over 18 Hours

Book cover for Frogville: Quest for the Magic Beans Sharla J. Frost, author

Sharla J. Frost among 100 authors participating in 18 hour Author-a-Thon to promote readers and readership

The books transport readers into a world where everything is possible, and things really are the way we wish they could be.” — Sharla J. Frost

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Book lovers around the world are invited to tune in for the highly anticipated Author-a-Thon, a global virtual literary event launching on June 24, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET. on youtube.com/@drsmileyshow. Hosted by internationally renowned author and speaker Dr. Smiley (Ken Rochon), this 18-hour marathon will spotlight 100 authors from around the world, offering readers an immersive experience into the diverse and dynamic world of storytelling.Designed to highlight a wide array of literary voices and genres, the Author-a-Thon will feature live interviews, author readings, and interactive discussions. Participants can discover new books, connect with writers, and gain behind-the-scenes insights into the creative process.Among the featured guests is Houston-based author and Oklahoma native Sharla J. Frost, an Amazon bestselling writer and celebrated legal expert. Frost will showcase her latest release, Frogville: Quest for the Magic Beans, the sixth installment in her acclaimed Frogville: Quest children’s fantasy series.The Frogville: Quest series introduces readers to the once-lush town of Frogville, a magical oasis transformed by a long-ago curse. Once blessed with a pristine lake and vibrant community, the town was altered when a traveling wizard cast a spell that turned the lake into a swamp and doomed all boys to become frogs on their thirteenth birthday. But when Lilypad Lotus Dillweed and her twin brother, Crocus, reach this milestone, it is Lily—by virtue of being born first—who transforms. That twist of fate propels her into an unexpected journey to break the spell and restore her home.Each book in the series follows Lily and her companions—often including Crocus, their friend Burhead Basilwort, and a cast of charming and quirky allies—as they embark on magical quests that blend action, imagination, and emotional depth. With each challenge, the stories explore themes of courage, friendship, identity, and resilience.In Quest for a Sword, Lily teams up with her friend Cassie, to retrieve a stolen magical sword and confront an evil imposter wizard threatening Silver City. Along the way, they learn the importance of home, self-trust, and unexpected friendship.In Quest for a King, Lily and Burhead venture into treacherous territory to rescue Crocus, confronting ogres, dragons, and enchanted challenges that test their loyalty, wit, and teamwork.The latest installment, Quest for the Magic Beans, takes Lily to the mysterious Underearth, where she becomes entangled in the fate of Jack, a young man accused of stealing the last magic beans. In a richly imagined world that pays homage to both Alice in Wonderland and Jack and the Beanstalk, Lily must outwit the formidable Garden Queen, retrieve the beans, and find a way back to Overearth—all while discovering new strengths within herself.The Frogville: Quest series has earned praise for its vivid storytelling, strong female lead, and clever nods to classic literature. Aimed at readers ages 7–12 but written with a voice that appeals to all generations, the books transport readers into a world “where everything is possible, and things really are the way we wish they could be.”About Sharla J. FrostA fifth-generation Frogvillian, Sharla J. Frost grew up on a cattle ranch in Frogville, Oklahoma, where storytelling was part of daily life. A former trial lawyer with nearly four decades of courtroom experience, Frost served as lead counsel in over 40 jury trials across the country and held licenses in five states, including Texas and Oklahoma. She was named a “Texas Super Lawyer” for more than a decade and held leadership positions in national legal organizations, including serving as 2011 President of the Litigation Counsel of America.Frost holds a BA in English and Speech Communication from Southeastern Oklahoma State University, where she was a Parsons Scholar, and a JD from Baylor Law School, where she was a Jaworski Scholar. In addition to her children’s fiction, she is the author of Power at the Table : Guide to Gaining Clients and Control, a business development guide for women in law.Today, Frost blends her legal insight, rural roots, and passion for storytelling to empower audiences through her writing and speaking. Her Frogville series reflects a deep commitment to creating imaginative, empowering stories for young readers—especially those seeking bold, smart heroines.Join Sharla J. Frost and 99 other remarkable authors for a one-of-a-kind literary event designed to inspire, connect, and celebrate the power of books.For more information about Sharla, visit www.sharlafrost.com About Dr. Smiley (Ken Rochon)Dr. Smiley is an internationally recognized author, speaker, and media personality. He is known for creating events that uplift and unite the global literary community. Learn more at www.perfectpublishing.com Event DetailsDate: June 24, 2025Time: 9:00 a.m. ET for 18 hoursWatch live at: youtube.com/@drsmileyshow

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.