J3 Bioscience Appoints Dr. Stephanie Singer as Medical Director

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- J3 Bioscience, Inc , a commercialization-stage women’s health company, today announced the appointment of Dr. Stephanie Singer as Medical Director. A board-certified gynecologist, expert laparoscopic surgeon, and founder of three private medical practices, Dr. Singer will serve as the company’s clinical voice and advisor on its growing portfolio of women’s health solutions, including LivRing, the first and only FDA-cleared, over-the-counter intravaginal ring that provides continuous moisturizing and lubricating benefit for up to 7 days.Dr. Singer brings more than 20 years of clinical and surgical experience with a focus on pelvic pain, sexual health, hormone therapy, and age management. She is the founder of Park City Gynecology, Park City Medesthetix, and Cenegenics Park City, and has cared for thousands of women managing the intimate effects of hormonal changes, vaginal dryness, and other health concerns that often go under-treated or unspoken.“I’ve spent my career helping women feel confident, comfortable, and in control of their health,” said Dr. Stephanie Singer. “Joining the leadership team at J3 Bioscience feels like a natural extension of the work I’ve been doing for years, listening to women, understanding their needs, and finding solutions that truly improve their quality of life. I’m proud to support a company that is bringing thoughtful, evidence-based innovation to women’s health.”As Medical Director, Dr. Singer will contribute to clinical communications, medical education efforts, and strategic stakeholder engagement. She will also serve as an advisor on product innovation and medical positioning as J3 advances its long-term value creation strategy.“Dr. Singer brings not only deep clinical expertise but an ability to translate patient experience into meaningful medical guidance,” said John Fair, CEO of J3 Bioscience. “Her insight strengthens our ability to connect with both healthcare professionals and the women we serve, and her leadership will be instrumental as we advance accessible solutions to address unmet needs in women’s health.”“Dr. Singer is a passionate advocate and highly respected clinician who brings deep expertise to our team,” said Tim S. Glassett, JD, MBA, Chairman of the Board of J3 Bioscience. “Her unique understanding of what women are experiencing and what’s missing in their care makes her an ideal partner as we expand access to safe and effective solutions like LivRing.”Dr. Singer is board-certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology, a Fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), and an associate member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery. She served as President of the Summit and Wasatch County Medical Society in 2021.About J3 Bioscience, Inc.:J3 Bioscience, Inc. is a commercialization-stage, specialty women’s health and wellness company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. Focused on conditions that impact women throughout the course of their lives, J3 Bioscience develops innovative solutions that address long-overlooked needs in women’s health. With a strong commitment to clinical integrity, user-centered design, and long-term impact, J3 Bioscience is advancing a new standard of care in women’s health.About LivRing:LivRing, is the first and only intravaginal ring that is FDA-cleared as a vaginal lubricant and vaginal moisturizer. LivRing is available without a prescription and represents a new and effective solution for women experiencing vaginal dryness. For more information, please visit www.Livring.com

