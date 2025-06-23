Mayor Bowser Kicks Off 46th Year of Iconic Mayor Marion S. Barry Summer Youth Employment Program 

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser officially kicked off the 2025 Mayor Marion S. Barry Summer Youth Employment Program (MBSYEP), one of the largest and longest-running summer youth employment programs in the nation. MBSYEP, which provides employment opportunities for District youth ages 14 to 24, is now in its 46th year. Mayor Bowser also celebrated the start of the Career Ready Early Scholars Program (CRESP), which is in its third year of offering District youth ages 9 to 13 the chance to engage in age-appropriate curricula and activities that allow them to explore various college and career pathways and develop essential skills for their future.



“For 46 years, the Marion Barry Summer Youth Employment Program has been an important tool for not only keeping teenagers engaged throughout the summer, but helping them meet mentors, learn new skills, and earn money,” said Mayor Bowser. “I’m proud of the young people who are starting at their placements this week and I’m grateful for all the host organizations that will make this summer a meaningful experience for our youth.”



Each year, MBSYEP partners with hundreds of employers to provide thousands of District youth the opportunity to earn money over the summer while they explore potential career paths, participate in training, and develop connections and skills to help them succeed in the workforce. Approximately 13,000 young people are expected to participate in the program this year, and more than 700 organizations have registered as host employers. A new feature of the 2025 program is the Pathways to Finance Grant, offered through the Department of Employment Services’ (DOES) Office of Youth Programs. The Pathways to Finance Grant is a specialized learning experience for high school students ages 16 to 18. Grantees will host students for six weeks of hands-on learning, including five weeks of career exploration and internships in fields like accounting, economics, international finance, and risk management. Following the internships, students will travel to universities across the country to experience student life in finance-related majors and shadow professionals at leading financial institutions.



“For decades, the Mayor Marion S. Barry Summer Youth Employment Program has given DC youth a fair shot at success, and for the past three years the Career Ready Early Scholars Program has ushered our youth into imagining their future through work and I’m thrilled about what’s ahead,” said DOES Director Unique Morris-Hughes. “Each summer, thousands of young people gain valuable work experience, life skills, and career exposure. This year, we’re deepening that impact and launching the new Pathways to Finance Grant, which will open even more doors in the finance industry for our young people. At DOES, we’re proud to help young people explore their potential and build brighter futures.”



As part of this year’s MBSYEP, DOES is highlighting a range of meaningful service and training opportunities designed to empower our youth and strengthen communities. DOES has partnered with the Mayor’s Office on Volunteerism and Partnerships (Serve DC) for a District-wide service project, where more than 3,000 participants will “invest in kindness” during the first week of programming by writing to members of the military and their families and senior citizens, sharing words of gratitude, encouragement, and support. These messages will be distributed by the Mayor’s Office of Community Affairs throughout the summer. Additionally, 40 youth, ages 16 to 21, are participating in the 13th Annual Summer Youth Emergency Preparedness Academy (SYEPA), held at the University of the District of Columbia. Through hands-on training in Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), Stop the Bleed, First Aid, CPR & AED, and Narcan administration, SYEPA introduces youth to career pathways in emergency management, public safety, and science-related fields, helping build the next generation of emergency response leaders right here in the District.



“The Marion Barry Summer Youth Employment Program continues to be a shining example of what’s possible when we invest in our young people,” said MOCA Director Jackie Reyes-Yanes. “MBSYEP is more than just summer employment. Through deep collaboration with our offices including the Mayor’s Office on Women’s Policy and Initiatives, Mayor’s Office on Latino Affairs, and Mayor’s Office on Volunteerism and Partnerships, we’re opening pathways to leadership, career development, and brighter futures for youth across all eight wards.”



For more information about MBSYEP and CRESP, visit summerjobs.dc.gov.