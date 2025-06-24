NEFT Vodka Now Available at BevMo! Stores Across California

Made using only two ingredients—non-GMO rye and Alpine spring water—NEFT Vodka has built a loyal following among cocktail lovers and bartenders for its remarkably smooth finish and versatility to sip neat, on the rocks, or in cocktails.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEFT Vodka , a premium vodka brand crafted in Austria and recognized for its two ingredients and distinctive eco-friendly barrel packaging, is now officially available for purchase at BevMo! by Gopuff locations throughout California and online at Bevmo.com and Gopuff.com.Now hitting shelves are NEFT Vodka’s 100ml signature mini barrels, giving California’s discerning drinkers access to an ultra-premium vodka that’s as thoughtfully packaged as it is expertly crafted. NEFT Vodka’s sleek, shatterproof barrels not only make a visual statement but are designed to keep contents chilled for hours, making them perfect for travel, outdoor gatherings, or as a standout gift.Made using only two ingredients—non-GMO rye and Alpine spring water—NEFT Vodka has built a loyal following among cocktail lovers and bartenders for its remarkably smooth finish and versatility to sip neat, on the rocks, or in cocktails.“Getting NEFT Vodka onto shelves at BevMo! and for delivery through Gopuff is a huge step forward for our brand and one we’re genuinely excited about,” said Justin Burnett, Chief Sales Officer at NEFT Vodka. “California has always been at the forefront of trends in taste, sustainability, and design. Having NEFT available at the state’s leading beverage retailer is a win not just for us, but for consumers seeking something that delivers on both flavor and function, perfectly sized for picnics, wedding favors, or a stylish bar cart setup.”With this expansion, NEFT Vodka’s award-winning vodka will now be available in BevMo! stores statewide. Through Gopuff’s rapid delivery service, customers in key California markets can now enjoy NEFT Vodka delivered straight to their door. The rollout is part of a broader international growth strategy that has already seen NEFT stocked in 20 countries worldwide.Recognized with top industry accolades—including Double Gold medals from the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and a 98-point rating from The Tasting Panel Magazine—NEFT continues to turn heads with its unique blend of craftsmanship, sustainability, and standout design.To learn more about NEFT Vodka, visit www.neftvodka.com . Do not drink and drive.ABOUT NEFT VODKA:NEFT was conceived in 2011 to shatter expectations about vodka in a category lacking premium options made with super-clean ingredients. NEFT is made from mountain spring water filtered centuries deep beneath the Austrian Alps and ancient grains of rye. Nothing else. No sugar, no additives. Hence, a vodka with a refined and sophisticated taste so delicious that it can be enjoyed neat, straight up, or on the rocks was created. NEFT’s unbreakable barrel is an eco-friendly and versatile container that keeps the liquid cold for hours.To learn more about NEFT, visit www.neftvodka.com

