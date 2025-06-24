Priceagent introduces Price Check: The next step in challenging pricing guesswork for every company

New platform feature delivers on-demand pricing studies in minutes, making enterprise-grade insights accessible to businesses of all sizes

Whether you’re an enterprise brand or a growing startup, you should be able to understand your customers’ willingness to pay right now, not next quarter.” — Robert Tinterov, CEO and co-founder of Priceagent

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Priceagent, the platform rewriting the rules of pricing strategy, today announced the launch of Price Check, a lightning-fast tool that brings research-grade pricing to everyday decisions. Available now across the Priceagent platform, Price Check delivers high-confidence demand and revenue insights in minutes, at a breakthrough price point for a subscription.

This new offering significantly lowers the barrier to accessing high-quality pricing research, making it possible for companies of all sizes to respond to changing market dynamics with speed and confidence.

“Most pricing tools are either glorified spreadsheets or bloated consulting projects,” said Robert Tinterov, CEO and co-founder of Priceagent. “Price Check is neither. It’s a blowtorch to the old pricing playbook: fast, affordable, and based on real consumer demand.”

Price Check uses the same proven methodology as Priceagent’s flagship Price Discovery product, but with an even more streamlined setup powered by AI. Users provide a brief description of the product, and the platform automatically generates a pricing study using standardized questions. Results include demand and revenue curves that help pinpoint optimal pricing and identify demand drop-off points, delivered directly through the platform interface.

Key features of Price Check include:

- Rapid turnaround: Studies are typically completed in under one hour, often in minutes. With a subscription, companies can run as many waves as needed to keep up with market changes.

- Cost-effective: At a single low price, each study offers significant savings over traditional pricing research, which can take weeks and cost thousands of dollars.

- AI-driven simplicity: No research expertise is required. The platform handles setup and delivery automatically.

- Real-time demand data: Insights reflect current market sentiment, not historical assumptions.

- Flexible audience options: Users can run studies with their own contacts or access Priceagent’s global panel of over 300 million verified respondents in 130+ markets.

“There’s no excuse for stale pricing anymore,” added Tinterov. “Whether you’re an enterprise brand or a growing startup, you should be able to understand your customers’ willingness to pay right now, not next quarter. I’m truly excited to see how Pricecheck will transform the way buyers and sellers connect, creating more deals where everyone walks away satisfied.”

Unlike watered-down pricing tools that trade accuracy for speed, Price Check keeps the rigor. It’s built for action, not approximation. And it’s not just for big-budget strategic planning. Price Check is designed for daily use by product teams, marketers, e-commerce managers, and anyone who owns growth.

About Priceagent

Priceagent is a self-serve pricing platform that helps SMEs and global enterprises confidently set prices by showing exactly how many customers would buy at each price, and how demand shifts across factors like product feature, sales channel, competitor positioning, and more.

Headquartered in Stockholm with an office in Los Angeles, Priceagent gives brands real-time access to buyer willingness-to-pay across 130+ markets, drawn from a pool of over 300 million verified consumers worldwide. Its proprietary algorithm, perfected over 10 years, reveals safe price plateaus, sharp demand drop-offs, and competitor benchmarks. Enabling faster, cheaper, and repeatable pricing decisions without relying on slow, costly traditional research methods.

Learn more at www.priceagent.com.

