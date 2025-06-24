UCSF Rosenman Institute Announces 2025 Rosenman Innovators Cohort: Five Breakthrough Health Startups Selected

Introducing the 2025 Rosenman Innovators: Five startups transforming healthcare innovation—AIR Surgical, Astron Medtech, Conform Medical, Somnair, and SynchNeuro—join UCSF Rosenman Institute’s premier accelerator.

Pioneering Startups Join UCSF’s Program to Accelerate Healthcare Impact

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The UCSF Rosenman Institute , part of the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) —one of the nation’s leading health sciences universities—is proud to announce the 2025 Rosenman Innovators , five trailblazing startups chosen for their bold ideas and potential to transform healthcare. Selected through a competitive process evaluated by top investors, clinicians, and industry leaders, each company stood out for addressing unmet needs with strong teams and high potential for clinical and commercial impact.Congratulations to the 2025 Rosenman Innovators:Air Surgical: Minimally invasive cancer treatment through precision-guided ablation.Astron Medtech: Advanced tendon repair system designed for faster recovery and reduced cost.Conform Medical: Flexible catheter technology to improve cardiac arrhythmia treatment.Somnair: Non-invasive neurostimulation device for obstructive sleep apnea.SynchNeuro: Brain-signal-based, non-invasive glucose monitoring and cardiometabolic health tracking.Each Innovator becomes part of the Rosenman ecosystem, an infrastructure purpose-built to accelerate early-stage technology. Over the past decade, this ecosystem has helped companies raise more than $3 billion in funding, achieve 64 FDA approvals, and millions of lives.The program kicked off with a hands-on bootcamp, where founders learned from more than two dozen industry experts in areas such as regulatory strategy, commercialization, IP, clinical development, and fundraising. The Innovators also connected with our broader community of founders, investors, payers, and providers at a cocktail reception and a curated Rosenman Founders dinner.Each company will now be matched with experienced executive mentors who provide practical, personalized guidance through regular one-on-one meetings. These mentors range from medtech CEOs to reimbursement strategists and clinical leaders. Together, they’ll navigate challenges and sharpen go-to-market strategies.Innovators also receive in-kind services from trusted partners across legal, regulatory, marketing, and product development—resources that would otherwise cost tens of thousands of dollars. And in September, each startup will pitch directly to a curated network of investors and strategic partners.“Founders often ask: what does it really take to succeed in medtech?” said Christine Winoto, Founder and Executive Director of the UCSF Rosenman Institute. “Our answer is to surround them with people who’ve done it before, from first regulatory filing to commercial launch, and build a community that turns insight into action.”The Rosenman Innovators program is grounded in the belief that healthcare won’t fix itself. It takes collaboration, urgency, and bold thinking. By bringing together the expertise of industry veterans and the ingenuity of new founders, the Institute creates a space where healthcare solutions are not only imagined, but accelerated.To learn more about the Rosenman Innovators and explore partnership opportunities, visit rosenmaninstitute.org/rosenman-innovators.About the UCSF Rosenman InstituteThe UCSF Rosenman Institute is a catalyst for healthcare innovation, accelerating the path from bold ideas to real-world impact. Based at the University of California, San Francisco, we equip innovators with the expert mentorship, industry access, and strategic guidance needed to bring transformative solutions to market. We are guided by our vision to break barriers, spark breakthroughs, and turn bold ideas into life-changing realities.

