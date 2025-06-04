Rosenman Symposium 2025 Brings National Healthcare Innovators to UCSF

Rosenman Symposium at UCSF Mission Bay Campus - San Francisco, CA

A signature UCSF event, the symposium convenes top minds to address cost, equity, and the future of care

Our theme this year was Healthcare in Harmony. Not because harmony is impossible, but because it’s essential. When innovation, cost, and care are in sync, everyone benefits.” — Christine Winoto, Executive Director of the UCSF Rosenman Institute

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On May 20–21, the UCSF Rosenman Institute hosted the 9th Annual Rosenman Symposium at UCSF Mission Bay—two days of raw, candid, and solution-driven conversations on the future of healthcare.The Rosenman Institute at UCSF, one of the world’s leading health sciences institutions, exists to convene, connect, and catalyze—bringing national voices together to inspire breakthrough solutions and foster lasting partnerships. UCSF faculty and leaders played central roles in helping shape the dialogue on cost, equity, and innovation.“UCSF is a place where innovation, research, and care come together every day,” said Christine Winoto, Executive Director of the UCSF Rosenman Institute. “This symposium reflects that spirit, connecting leaders from across the healthcare ecosystem so we can shape what’s next together. Our theme this year was Healthcare in Harmony. Not because harmony is impossible, but because it’s essential. When innovation, cost, and care are in sync, everyone benefits.”Discussions spanned a wide range of intersecting issues, including the $9 trillion forecast for U.S. healthcare spending, equity gaps, women’s heart health, the future of cancer therapy and the cost, and behavioral health. Throughout, participants explored how to design healthcare that is not only innovative and cost-effective, but also inclusive, measurable, and accountable.The Rosenman Institute brought forward impactful topics and created space for participants to think differently. By challenging assumptions and surfacing new perspectives, the symposium encouraged everyone, from entrepreneurs and UCSF Health leaders to broader healthcare decision makers and stakeholders, to approach problems in new ways. The goal: to spark solutions that reshape how we address the most pressing issues in healthcare.The Rosenman Institute, together with Blue Shield of California and Kaiser Permanente, also honored Dr. Sandra R. Hernández , President and CEO of the California Health Care Foundation, with the 2025 UCSF Healthcare Impact Award, recognizing her decades-long leadership in advancing equity, public accountability, and access across the state.The symposium offered a unique opportunity to connect with healthcare stakeholders from payers and providers to investors, clinician-researchers, and innovators. As always, the Rosenman Symposium had no press, creating a rare space for honesty and breakthrough thinking.How Leaders Described the Symposium:“The Rosenman Symposium is an outstanding opportunity to focus on the triangle of healthcare: quality, access, and affordability. Must we pick two, or is there a world where we can have all three? At Rosenman, the conversation is all about building a healthcare system that delivers on all three.” — Tom Insel, MD, Co-founder, Vanna Health and Benchmark Health, Former NIMH Director“Each presentation was deeply empowering. I left the event better informed and more motivated to advocate for change.” — Karin Bartley, Blue Shield of California“This is a symposium of ideas and innovation that brings together a diverse group of individuals who are at the forefront of what healthcare can be. It is the perfect place to be inspired, wowed, encouraged, and come out on the other end knowing that we have a lot of work to do and that with this community and this level of engagement there is a path forward.” — Fumi Mitsuishi, MD, Chief of Service, Psychiatry, ZSFG & Vice Chair for ZSFG, Professor of Medicine, UCSF“The Rosenman Symposium is truly unique – it seamlessly balances deep policy insight with cutting-edge digital health innovation. The invite-only mix of top healthcare leaders sparked candid, strategic conversations I haven’t experienced anywhere else.” — Lindsay Aspegren, Co-founder, North Coast Technology Investors

