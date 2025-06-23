BroadStage Announces 2025–26 Season Celebrating Innovation, Excellence, and Artistic Expression Across Genres

BroadStage 2025/26 Season Celebrating Innovation, Excellence, and Artistic Expression Across Genres

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BroadStage has announced its 2025–26 Season, presenting a wide-ranging lineup of world-class performances in opera, jazz, theater, classical music, contemporary music, comedy, and dance. The season offers a bold artistic vision that brings together legacy and innovation, honoring tradition while inviting new voices to the stage.

A major highlight of the season is the launch of the Santa Monica International Jazz Festival, co-produced by BroadStage and SM Festivals LLC in collaboration with Artistic Director Stanley Clarke and Executive Producer Martin Fleischmann. The festival will take place from May 1 to May 9, 2026, and will celebrate the 100th anniversaries of Route 66, Miles Davis, and John Coltrane. The artist lineup and ticketing information will be released this fall.

In January, acclaimed actor Patrick Page returns to BroadStage with “All the Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain.” This twelve-performance engagement runs January 15th through 25th and offers a powerful solo exploration of Shakespeare’s most infamous characters.

“This season at BroadStage is a celebration of bold new voices and long standing artistic courage, side by side,” said Rob Bailis, Artistic and Executive Director, BroadStage. “It is truly intergenerational, built for a time when we must stand together, stand for what we believe - younger and older, alike and different - we must find the mutualities that bring us into community.”

“This season will offer a vibrant platform for collaboration, provocation, conversation, resilience, and comic relief - it's built to fortify all of us for the days ahead,” continues Bailis. “I am particularly excited by the emerging talent we are introducing this year - young artists for whom the urgency of the message in the moment is glowing with hope for the future. As always, we remain a home for the very finest and most beloved internationally renowned artists, and a gathering place that uplifts and respects the rich diversity of Southern California. We encourage Angelenos to join us—engage, reflect, resist, and enjoy.”



Highlights of the 2025–26 Season:

Jazz, Blues, and Roots

The Reverend Shawn Amos opens the season on September 20 with a night of rhythm and blues.

Stella Cole debuts on September 27 with classic interpretations from the Great American Songbook.

Perla Batalla presents a tribute to Leonard Cohen on February 1.

The New Orleans Groove Masters appear on February 20 in time for Mardi Gras celebrations.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo performs on February 27 in honor of its 65-year legacy.

Julia Keefe Indigenous Jazz Ensemble performs March 8, celebrating Native contributions to jazz.

Amanda Castro Band appears April 4 with a blend of vintage jazz and Latin rhythms.

Vivian Sessoms performs June 20 in the blackbox series.

Norteño style of Mariachi

Camila Fernández takes the stage October 10 with a powerful performance.

Comedy

SNL alum Kevin Nealon appears November 1 with his signature dry wit.

Dominique brings her unfiltered humor to BroadStage on February 21.

Opera

Piotr Beczała performs December 19 as part of the Celebrity Opera Series.

Lise Davidsen and Freddie De Tommaso return April 10 with a collaborative concert.

Holiday and Musical Theater

Los Angeles Master Chorale returns December 13.

Jane Lynch, Kate Flannery, and Tim Davis perform A Swingin’ Little Christmas on December 17.

Mandy Gonzalez presents Broadway favorites on February 28.

Dance Narratives

Ragamala Dance Company presents Ananta, The Eternal on October 25.

Jacob Jonas The Company presents Keeping Score, March 19 to March 22.

Parsons Dance celebrates its 40th anniversary with performances on April 18 and 19.

Classical Music

Takács Quartet returns November 16 to open its 50th anniversary season.

Garrick Ohlsson and Richard O’Neill perform January 31.

Avi Avital and Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra appear February 22.

Alexander Malofeev makes his debut on March 7.

Sunday Morning Music and Santa Monica Series

JIJI performs Classical Goes Electric on October 5.

Delirium Musicum returns to BroadStage October 18 and March 29.

Inna Faliks invites audience participation on April 26.

Lucia Micarelli and Eric Byers reunite June 7.

National Geographic Live

A Pirate’s Life on October 2.

Adventure for Change on November 13.

Chasing Monarchs on February 5.

Penguins of Antarctica on April 30.

For tickets, subscriptions, and the full season calendar, visit BroadStage.org.

